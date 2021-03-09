Utility bills sent out to Fruitvale residents

If you have not received your bill by March 15 contact the village office

Village of Fruitvale residents should receive their utility bills within the week.

The 2021 water, sewer and garbage utility bills were sent out March 1 and the village is offering a five per cent discount for those who pay their bill on utilities and extra packages of garbage bags before March 31.

As the Village Office continues to be closed to the public, payment options include dropping off or mailing cheques, bank drafts and/or money orders to the Village Office. Also, residents can pay online through their financial institution (excluding Royal Bank and TD Bank).

Residents can also send E-transfers to finance@village.fruitvale.bc.ca, but must reference the roll number, property address and what you are paying. Credit card payments can be made through the PayTm app on your mobile device. If using the app, your utilities account number can be found on the left side of the utility bill, just above the due date. Use the 13 numbers, no spaces.

The Village of Fruitvale also has a monthly preauthorized prepayment plan for utilities and property taxes. This is a prepayment plan for next year’s utilities and property taxes. Current charges must be paid before the prepayment plan can begin.

The package of garbage bags included with the utility billing can be picked-up beginning March 1. The Utility Fees do not need to be paid before picking up this package of bags.

Call or email the Village Office to make arrangements for pick up. If you have not received your bill by March 15 contact the Village Office at 250-367-7551 or email info@village.fruitvale.bc.ca.

