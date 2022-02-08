An unmoored barge ran aground at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Jorge Amigo)

An unmoored barge ran aground at Vancouver’s Sunset Beach on Monday, Nov. 15, 2021. (Jorge Amigo)

Vancouver barge to be cut into pieces, removed from beach

The famed barge’s days at Sunset Beach are numbered as plans take shape for removal

It looks as though the Vancouver barge that washed ashore during the November floods is about to be evicted.

Sentry Marine Towing — the company that has tried everything to get the barge unstuck from Sunset Beach — has come up with a plan to cut the barge into pieces. Those pieces will then be towed to a shipyard in Tacoma, WA.

Previous attempts to dislodge the barge using tugboats failed. The company has said that another tow attempt could result in the barge sinking

Vancouver Pile Driving has been contracted to complete the removal work. In a statement to Black Press, the company said a marine habitat assessment has been conducted, as well as a structural assessment of the barge and obtaining permits from the Department of Fishers and Oceans.

Work permits are being expedited and the company expects to begin dismantling the barge sometime in the next month. Once work begins it’ll continue for 12 to 15 weeks. A fence will be erected around the barge to keep the public away from the worksite.

In its brief sojourn at Sunset Beach, the barge has become a Vancouver celebrity. The barge inspired several clever social media posts, enterprising Vancouver residents made barge t-shirts and the Vancouver Park Board dubbed the area “Barge Chilling Beach” as a nod to the city’s Dude Chilling Park.

The temporary sign went up in December 2021 and was twice vandalized with the Indigenous place name Í7iy̓el̓shn which means “good underfoot.” The beach is in the overlapping territory of the Squamish, Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations. The sign was removed in late January as plans to remove the barge began to take shape.

READ MORE: Vancouver’s ‘Barge Chilling Beach’ sparks conversation over Indigenous place names

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver

Previous story
Injured cat abandoned at B.C. transfer station recovering at Williams Lake SPCA
Next story
COVID outbreaks grow at Castlegar and Trail care homes

Just Posted

v
West Kootenay climbing group launching online auction

The U15 AA West Kootenay Crusaders took home gold from the U15 AA East Kootenay Avalanche Invitational Tournament in Cranbrook last weekend. The Crusaders defeated their rival and hosts the U15 East Kootenay Avalanche in the final, 7-1, to capture first place in the tournament. Congratulations! Photo: submitted
U15 West Kootenay Crusaders capture gold

“The Business Excellence Awards are intended to create magic and excitement where our communities can gather to celebrate and honour the local businesses and organizations that go above and beyond in their commitment to business excellence.” Photo: Submitted
Nominations open for your favourite local businesses

“Addiction and the Poisoned Drug Supply: What we need to know. How we can help,” runs on Tuesday, Feb. 15. The event is free, however registration is required. To join the conversation online or attend in person, register by visiting Selkirk.ca and click on “News and Events.” Scroll down to Feb. 15 on the calendar and click the Respect and Connect link. Photo: Jim Bailey
West Kootenay residents invited to join upcoming ‘Respect and Connect’ series