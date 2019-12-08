Inside a party bus (Wikimedia Commons)

Vancouver ‘party bus’ slapped with $27,000+ fine for carrying minors, alcohol on board

Fine could escalate to $50,000, police say

Vancouver police said a party bus company in Vancouver has been hit with a $27,000 fine after 18 minors were found in the vehicle with alcohol and without chaperones.

Sgt. Mark Christensen took to social media to share the news. He said he was helping the Passenger Transportation Board with enforcement on Friday night.

Christensen said the $27,000 fine could go up to a max of $50,000 as the investigation was “ongoing.”

Friday’s fine comes after the province brought in strict new regulations for party buses earlier this year. The new rules require operators to get consent forms from parents and guardians for the minors on board, and to have “safety monitors” on the bus with unaccompanied minors. Fines for breaking the rules have been increased from $,1500 to a maximum of $50,000.

Party buses have made the news several times in recent years. In August, a party bus was found in Surrey with 40 intoxicated minors on board. In 2017, a party bus burst into flame in Vancouver, while in 2016 a woman died after falling from a party bus in the city.

