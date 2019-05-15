Vancouver to pilot 30 km/hr speed limit for residential side streets

Councillor points to many European cities who have done so

Drivers will soon have to slow down on Vancouver’s residential streets as the city passed a 30 kilometre per hour pilot project.

City council voted for the idea Tuesday.

The move would reduce the current 50 kilometre speed limit by 20 kilometres on residential side streets without a central lane.

Coun. Pete Fry, who introduced the idea, said that “most people” already slow down on smaller roads.

According to a staff report, a pedestrian has a 90 per cent chance of surviving being hit by a car going 30 kilometres per hour, but that survival rate plummets to 20 per cent if the car is going 50 kilometres per hour.

Fry said nearly 150 European cities, as well as Portland, OR, have recently adopted such rules.

“Portland just recently adopted a 20 mile per hour speed limit on residential side streets,” Fry said.

“It’s been a year now and everybody’s fine.”

The new speed limit goes hand in hand with the city’s Moving Towards Zero action plan, which aims for no fatalities on Vancouver’s streets by 2040.

There are an average of 15 traffic-related deaths in Vancouver each year.

