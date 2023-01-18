Vehicle collides with Salmo school bus filled with students

RCMP say a School District 8 bus in Salmo was struck on the highway Jan. 18 while taking children to school. File photo

RCMP say no children were injured after a school bus in Salmo was hit by another vehicle Wednesday morning on its way to the local elementary.

The collision occurred as the bus was turning left off Highway 3 on its way to Salmo Elementary School when it was struck by a westbound sedan, according to an RCMP statement.

Two adults in the sedan were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The students meanwhile were transported to school by a secondary bus.

Corp. Darryl Orr said the highway’s speed limit at the location of the accident is 100 km/h. The students and bus driver, he said, were shaken up but otherwise OK.

“As much as you don’t want to get a call like that we were very happy. We knew it could have been a lot worse.”

School District 8 superintendent Trish Smillie said families and staff were notified immediately after the accident.

“We are relieved that all students and staff involved in this incident were able to return to school and home. Students or families who identify they need additional supports can make arrangements through their school principal to access those supports.”

RCMP say the collision, which occurred at the turnoff to Carney Mill Road, is under investigation. Witnesses are asked to contact the Salmo detachment at 250-357-2212.

READ MORE:

• Fundraiser for child survivor of crash near Castlegar tops $50,000 in one day