RCMP in Surrey in December 2020. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

RCMP in Surrey in December 2020. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

UPDATE: 3 teen boys killed in Surrey crash

Police called to 16000-block of 104 Avenue for single-vehicle crash

Police say three teenagers have died following a single-vehicle crash in Surrey early Saturday morning (Aug. 21).

At 2:47 a.m. Saturday, Surrey RCMP, along with B.C. Emergency Health Services and Surrey Fire Service responded to a report of a single vehicle that crashed into a tree in the 16000-block of 104 Avenue, according to a release from Corporal Vanessa Munn.

She said when emergency crews arrived, all three occupants had died at the scene.

Munn said the three victims were teenage boys, aged 16 and 17. She added next of kin had been notified.

Munn noted the investigation is still in its early stages, but the scene had been cleared.

The Integrated Collison Analysis and Reconstructive Service (ICARS) and the Surrey RCMP Criminal Collison Investigation Team (CCIT) are working to determine the cause of the crash.

“Tragedies like this one deeply impact everyone involved,” said Munn.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to the families of the three individuals who lost their lives this morning.”

Anyone who was in the area and witnessed the collision or may have dash-cam footage is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

READ ALSO: Two in custody, one injured in Surrey shooting, Aug. 20, 2021


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

collisionfatal collisionsurrey rcmp

Previous story
38 B.C. communities receive millions in provincial funding for flood planning

Just Posted

Photo: BC Transit
Face coverings required on BC Transit buses

Crews from Kootenay Boundary Fire and Rescue blocked off Green Ave. in West Trail in response to a natural gas line break.
Gas line break in West Trail

“Policies that are weak or slow to be implemented waste valuable time when dealing with an urgent situation,” writes Ron Robinson. Photo: Bill Oxford/Unsplash
‘B.C. government is ignoring the science’

In March 2020, Mayor Kathy Moore presented Jackie Drysdale (left) with a Distinguished Service award for her years of work on the Heritage Commission. Photo by Dave Cornelius.
Former Rossland mayor advocates for seniors development