Vera Horsman is co-ordinator of ANKORS’ overdose prevention site. Photo: Screen Cap

VIDEO: An inside look at Nelson’s overdose prevention site

The ANKORS video shows how a client uses drugs and services at the site

Submitted by ANKORS

The latest video from ANKORS produced by Watershed Productions takes us inside Nelson’s Overdose Prevention Site.

Here we witness a client accessing services and using drugs at the site, as well as hear from him and the staff about the services provided.

We hear about how the OPS works within the harm reduction model, provides a range of services to people who use drugs from all backgrounds and works to build community for those considered most vulnerable in our community.

Funded by Community Action Initiative, this video was made to educate the general public about the OPS and give voice to the those that use and manage the services there. Shot and edited by Amy Bohigian, with music by Ben Euerby.

