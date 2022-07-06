A suspect (caught by video camera) attempts to wheel out an ATM from a local convenience store. / Submitted Photo

A suspect (caught by video camera) attempts to wheel out an ATM from a local convenience store. / Submitted Photo

VIDEO: ATM theft from Mission store caught on camera

No arrests have been made at this time as RCMP continue to investigate

Mission RCMP are continuing the investigation into the theft of an ATM from a local convenience store.

No arrests have been made at this time as investigators are still working on tracking down the suspects.

On June 29, at about 3:45 a.m. a motorist called 911 to report they had been driving by the Tim Horton’s, located at the 41000 block of Lougheed Highway, east of Mission, and noticed the front plate glass window had been smashed.

The caller said there were no people or vehicles in the area.

When Mission RCMP arrived, they saw glass strewn about the gas pump area of the Leq’a:mel convenience store.

According to police, debris from the ATM was left behind, but the ATM itself was gone having been taken through the smashed front glass window.

A representative of the store arrived and confirmed that the ATM was the only item they could see at that time that had been stolen.

Officers reviewed the CCTV footage from that time and watched the video showing a 2007 gray Ford pick upbacking up and removing the ATM. The licence plate came back to a vehicle that was reported stolen in Chilliwack.

“A male and female suspect were seen exiting the truck and stealing the ATM,” said Corp. Jason Raaflaub, Mission RCMP media relations officer.

He said the investigation is ongoing and asked anyone who may have dashcam footage, information or witnessed the above events to please contact the Mission RCMP.

 

/ Submitted Photo

Previous story
Northern B.C. communities among top 5 spots where black bears are killed most
Next story
Petition asks for protection of ancient cedars at Duncan Lake

Just Posted

The BC SPCA advises: on hot humid days it’s best to keep pets inside with plenty of cold water; outdoor exercise and walks are best in the early morning or late evening when temperatures are cooler; bring water and take breaks in the shade; if pavement is too hot to comfortably place your hand on for several seconds, it is too hot for your dog. Some dogs don’t know their own limits; use caution with exercise such as running and fetch as you may need to stop your dog from overdoing it. Photo: SPCA.bc.ca
Trail RCMP report suggests a quiet start to July

Friends of the Rossland Range invite the public to come enjoy a walk along its new mountain trail. Hard packed and easily accessible, the path boasts two benches with forest and mountain views, and an easily accessible cabin and outhouse for those with disabilities. (Photo by Rob Richardson)
Rossland Range introduces accessible trail for all

Trail Little League All Star coaches D.J. Ashman and Steve Robinson deliver a double fungo fielding frenzy at the All Stars practice at Andy Bilesky Park. The All Stars are preparing for a District playdown versus the Cranbrook Bandits on July 16-17. Photo: Jim Bailey
Trail All Stars prep for District playdown vs Cranbrook

Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital still offers cancer treatments despite a shortage of oncologists in the West Kootenay. File photo
Doctor shortage prompts changes to West Kootenay cancer care