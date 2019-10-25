VIDEO: Dangling Edmonton window-washer rescued from swinging scaffolding

A video taken by a witness showed the platform swinging wildly in the wind

A window-washer dangling from rigging on the side of a downtown Edmonton skyscraper had to be rescued and carried to an ambulance on a stretcher Friday.

A video taken by a witness showed the platform swinging wildly, at one point crashing through a pane on the Stantec Tower, two or three floors above ground.

The scaffolding then swung back the other way and, when it hit the building again, the worker slipped and was left hanging in a harness.

Emergency crews quickly rescued the worker with a bucket truck.

There was no word on the cleaner’s condition.

The 66-floor Stantec Tower is the tallest building in Canada west of Toronto.

A wind warning advising of gusts up to 100 km/h was in effect for the Edmonton area on Friday afternoon.

The Canadian Press

Most Read