VIDEO: Fire destroys shed on same Castlegar property as previous arson

Fire was on the same property where an arson fire destroyed a house in June

A fire destroyed a shed on a property at the corner of Yew Street and 7th Avenue in Castlegar Sunday afternoon.

The shed was located at the back of the same property where a house was destroyed in an arson fire on June 5, 2020.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in arson fire that destroyed two Castlegar homes

Castlegar Fire Department (CFD) Chief Sam Lattanzio said he believes the fire started in a wood burning stove or chimney.

CFD called in an excavator to knock down the building in order to completely extinguish the fire.

Lattanzio said he did not want to risk the safety of his crew to send them inside the burning structure.

Twenty firefighters, three fire engines and a command vehicle responded to the fire.

Several of the firefighters were already out on a medical call when reports of the fire came in. The afternoon blaze was actually CFD’s third call of the day.

RCMP were also on scene and are continuing to investigate.

No one was injured in the fire.

A suspect has been arrested in relation to the first fire.


