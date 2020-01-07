Video footage of West Trail hit and run of of a parked car. (Contributed)

Video footage solves Trail whodunit

Family’s surveillance camera captures hit and run on their parked car, driver identified

Having good quality video footage can come in very handy when trying to solve a whodunit, as a West Trail family recently found out when someone hit their parked car and fled the scene.

WATCH: Trail family seeks help to identify errant driver

This story began to unfold the night of Thursday, Jan. 2, just after 10 p.m.

That’s when Chantelle Drouin’s surveillance camera, which is directed away from the family home toward the 1800 block of Topping Street, captured a blatant hit and run.

Caught on tape is an unidentified driver of a white single-cab F150, described as a ‘92 to ‘96 model, crashing into the driver’s side of Drouin’s parked Hyundai Sante Fe.

While the licence plate of the truck is not identifiable, the video clearly shows the driver circling around and sliding down the roadway right into the family car, then backing up and taking off.

Drouin shared the video with the Trail Times on Friday morning asking if it could be posted to help identify who was behind the wheel.

Because the fact is, if the vehicle owner was not identified, the family would have had no other recourse than to pay a $750 deductible to fix the damage.

“We have two little girls right after Christmas, and it is tight,” Drouin said. “We would really like to find the driver responsible to have it go through their insurance.”

Fast forward to Monday, and the Trail police confirmed the driver had been identified and fined $363.

Sgt. Mike Wicentowich says the offending motorist was issued two tickets under the BC Motor Vehicle Act. The first was a $196 violation fine for Failing to Stop after a Collision with Unattended Vehicle and the second, a $167 fine for Speeding Relative to Conditions.

“We would like to send a huge heartfelt thank you to our community for taking the time to share our story,” Drouin said. The driver and the vehicle have been located and RCMP have issued him a ticket. While our family is relieved that the incident itself is over, we are currently working with an adjuster through ICBC in regards to the damage to our vehicle,” she shared.

“As a mother of two young children I can’t stress enough for drivers to take extra caution in bad weather conditions, and if consuming alcohol or other substances, find a safe ride home, do not endanger yourself or others.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. coroner, RCMP partner with NYC art school to put a face to unidentified remains
Next story
Man gets five years after woman held at Vancouver Island farm

Just Posted

Video footage solves Trail whodunit

Family’s surveillance camera captures hit and run on their parked car, driver identified

RDKB moves 2020 board meetings to the daytime

First meeting of 2020 is slated for Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. in Trail

Assessment reveals stable West Kootenay housing market

Averaged home values in Trail went up five per cent, according to BC Assessment

Grand Forks RCMP make Christmas Eve arrest for credit card fraud

Officers also seized items including blank chip cards, a card reader and lists with card data

Trail cops reveal holiday arrests, including two men naked in public

Trail RCMP update on holiday incidents

‘They were targeting us’: Iranian-Canadian held at U.S. border

Reports of up to 60 people of Iranian descent were held at the Peace Arch crossing this weekend

‘It’s the trip from hell’ Okanagan-bound WestJet passengers face further delays in Calgary

Passengers on route to Penticton from Calgary have been trying to get home since yesterday

17 surrendered husky puppies available for adoption from Okanagan BC SPCA

The puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA on Christmas Eve

B.C. coroner, RCMP partner with NYC art school to put a face to unidentified remains

RCMP hope to reconstruct the faces of 15 missing Canadian men

WestJet passengers stuck in Calgary after weather prevents landing in Penticton – twice

Okanagan-bound WestJet flight returns to Calgary after ‘uncontrollable weather’ conditions

Man gets five years after woman held at Vancouver Island farm

Sangha has agreed to plead guilty and serve a sentence of 5.25 years plus two years of probation.

$70 million Lotto Max jackpot still up for grabs for B.C. residents on Tuesday

On top of the jackpot, an estimated 25 Maxmillion prizes are also available

Okanagan woman, 61, pleads guilty in series of arsons

March 2018 incidents saw several North Okanagan properties targeted

United Nations committee on racism calls for halt to Site C, Trans Mountain and LNG pipeline

Group points to a lack of ‘free, prior and informed consent’ from impacted Indigenous groups

Most Read