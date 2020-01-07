In this file photo, firefighters drag their water hose after putting out a spot fire near Moruya, Australia, Jan. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

Australia has been dealing with some of the continent’s worst wildfires since September.

The fires have already wiped out 30 per cent of the koala population and are expected to worsen as temperatures rise. Here are a few ways to help the animals fleeing the fires:

ALSO READ: Australia to pay ‘whatever it takes’ to fight wildfires

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada
Next story
One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Just Posted

Tuesday Trail Smoke Eaters game cancelled

The Merritt Centennials won’t be making the trip to Trail Tuesday due to poor winter road conditions

Former Major Leaguer enjoys visit with Trail fans

Trail native Jason Bay spends special night interacting with fans at Smoke Eaters game

Video footage solves Trail whodunit

Family’s surveillance camera captures hit and run on their parked car, driver identified

RDKB moves 2020 board meetings to the daytime

First meeting of 2020 is slated for Jan. 15 at 1 p.m. in Trail

Assessment reveals stable West Kootenay housing market

Averaged home values in Trail went up five per cent, according to BC Assessment

VIDEO: How to help the animals affected by Australia’s wildfires

Fire burning all across the country, with animals and people at risk

One person dead in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 1 near Golden

Four vehicles were involved in the crash

Two B.C. cities crack top 25 most bedbug-infested cities in Canada

Orkin Canada has released cities with the most bed bugs in 2019

B.C. artist creates special Haida emojis in new phone app

Jaalen Edenshaw say it is one small step to keeping culture and language alive on Haida Gwaii

Dog killed in fall from Vancouver highrise, sparking SPCA probe

Australian Shepherd died on impact

Fears of killer robots, metal trees found in B.C. man’s 1999 time capsule

Family, friends reacquaint themselves with items tucked away before Y2K scare

Trudeau’s new beard matches more serious, businesslike approach to being PM

Trudeau is the first prime minister to sport a full beard since Mackenzie Bowell

Highway 3, Kootenay Pass closed due to avalanche hazard

The avalanche rating for the Kootenay Boundary region is currently high

Okanagan city goes bananas for truck spotted with fake gorilla in back

This giant gorilla has been spotted gallivanting around town

Most Read