VIDEO: Kootenay teen writes song dedicated to accident victim’s family

A Trail teen has written a song dedicated to the family of a tow truck driver killed recently on Highway 22 near Castlegar.

Thirteen-year-old Alexx Iachetta travels the highway between Trail and Castlegar frequently. Even though she is not old enough to drive, the things she has seen drivers do on that stretch of road motivated her to write the song about the importance of road safety.

“I was inspired to write ‘Consequences’ because I have traveled on that highway a lot and all the time you see many, many people making bad decisions,” she said.

“I decided to write it to help spread awareness and try to make people realize what could happen and how fast it could happen.”

The accident that took the life of tow truck driver Wayne Kernachan was a catalyst for Iachetta because it struck close to home.

“I dedicated the song to him and his family because the accident happened really close to where my papa lives,” she said. “I wrote it basically to give them comfort.”

Iachetta’s favourite lyrics from the song say: “It takes one split second for something to happen, just one distraction and an angel gets its wings.”

The song continues, “With all the raging on the roads, and all the speeding and accidents, let’s stop and think of the consequences.”

The teen said she wants drivers to slow down, pay attention and put away their phones.

“People don’t realize how fast something could happen. People texting while driving and distracted driving are the main causes of accidents.”

Observing bad behaviour in others prompted Iachetta to vow to do better when she gets her driver’s licence, she said.

“I am going to be very aware,” she said. “There have been a lot of close calls that we have had, especially on that highway. I most definitely will not have my phone beside me, nothing that could distract me. I am going to try to be a responsible driver.”

