VIDEO: Kootenay teen writes song dedicated to accident victim’s family

Alexx Iachetta wrote “Consequences” after Wayne Kernachan’s death struck close to home.

Alexx Iachetta has written a song reminding drivers to slow down and pay attention. (Submitted photo)

A Trail teen has written a song dedicated to the family of a tow truck driver killed recently on Highway 22 near Castlegar.

Thirteen-year-old Alexx Iachetta travels the highway between Trail and Castlegar frequently. Even though she is not old enough to drive, the things she has seen drivers do on that stretch of road motivated her to write the song about the importance of road safety.

“I was inspired to write ‘Consequences’ because I have traveled on that highway a lot and all the time you see many, many people making bad decisions,” she said.

“I decided to write it to help spread awareness and try to make people realize what could happen and how fast it could happen.”

The accident that took the life of tow truck driver Wayne Kernachan was a catalyst for Iachetta because it struck close to home.

RELATED: Police seek witnesses to fatal weekend accident

“I dedicated the song to him and his family because the accident happened really close to where my papa lives,” she said. “I wrote it basically to give them comfort.”

Iachetta’s favourite lyrics from the song say: “It takes one split second for something to happen, just one distraction and an angel gets its wings.”

The song continues, “With all the raging on the roads, and all the speeding and accidents, let’s stop and think of the consequences.”

The teen said she wants drivers to slow down, pay attention and put away their phones.

“People don’t realize how fast something could happen. People texting while driving and distracted driving are the main causes of accidents.”

Observing bad behaviour in others prompted Iachetta to vow to do better when she gets her driver’s licence, she said.

“I am going to be very aware,” she said. “There have been a lot of close calls that we have had, especially on that highway. I most definitely will not have my phone beside me, nothing that could distract me. I am going to try to be a responsible driver.”

RELATED: VIDEO: Tribute to fallen tow truck driver fills Castlegar streets


betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Researchers say app to support HIV self-testing shows promise in Canada
Next story
Trudeau avoids confrontation with Saudi crown prince, Putin during G20 summit

Just Posted

VIDEO: Kootenay teen writes song dedicated to accident victim’s family

Alexx Iachetta wrote “Consequences” after Wayne Kernachan’s death struck close to home.

West Kootenay ski hills could see impact of El Nino this winter

The weather phenomenon brings slightly milder temperatures to the area

B.C. RCMP ramp up road checks

Motorists should expect to see a heightened police presence as CounterAttack launches Dec. 1

Help ‘Stuff the Bus’ in Trail

Trail Transit’s annual fundraiser for the Salvation Army food bank is underway Friday & Saturday

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email editor@trailtimes.ca

‘Uber for snow removal:’ New app inspired by Canada’s winter weather

Homeowners can download the app for free and set up a profile, including location, size of driveway and how many cars park there

To 32 and beyond: Seattle may not be end of NHL expansion

Considering the success of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights, Seattle has seemed a no-brainer from the beginning

Archaeologists look to make B.C. Indigenous site an outdoor classroom

The 2.4-hectare two-millennium old Ye’yumnuts village was the focus of fight to protect the site

Trudeau avoids confrontation with Saudi crown prince, Putin during G20 summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau held a bilateral meeting this morning with French President Emmanuel Macron

Radio station pulls ‘Baby It’s Cold Outside’, citing MeToo movement

A Cleveland radio station show host called the 1944 song ‘very manipulative and wrong’

World’s largest congregation of eagles begins in B.C.

The world’s largest congregation of bald eagles happens on the river in the little community of Harrison Mills

Trudeau and other Canadians offer condolences to family of George H.W. Bush

Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, died on Friday night at the age of 94

Researchers say app to support HIV self-testing shows promise in Canada

Dec. 1 marks World AIDS Day

Stricter rules in B.C. mean parental consent required for minors on party buses

Three young people have died in British Columbia aboard party buses since 2008

Most Read