Pope Francis waves as he leaves the Sacred Heart Church of the First People, in Edmonton, during his Papal visit across Canada on Monday July 25, 2022. Pope Francis apologized to the Indigenous communities for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

Pope Francis waves as he leaves the Sacred Heart Church of the First People, in Edmonton, during his Papal visit across Canada on Monday July 25, 2022. Pope Francis apologized to the Indigenous communities for the Roman Catholic Church’s role in the residential school system. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson

VIDEO: Pope visits Edmonton church that blends Catholic and Indigenous rituals

Pope on 6-day tour apologizing for Catholic Church’s role in residential schools

Pope Francis made a visit to the Church of Sacred Heart in Edmonton’s inner city Monday (July 25). The century-old church blends Catholic and Indigenous rituals. Bill Perdue of the parish council thanked the pontiff for hearing the voices of those who have experienced trauma under the residential school system.

-The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: Pope apologizes to Indigenous survivors in his ‘penitential pilgrimage’ in Maskwacis

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AlbertaEdmontonIndigenous apologyPope Francisresidential schools

Previous story
PHOTOS: Pope apologizes to Indigenous survivors in his ‘penitential pilgrimage’ in Maskwacis
Next story
FortisBC not associated with door-to-door sales tactics

Just Posted

Kootenay Boundary Regional Fire Rescue and Emergency Health Services (ambulance) were notified and took over the medical care of the man after arriving on scene. Photo: File
Man found dead on Trail riverbank, police suspect overdose

Photo: File
FortisBC not associated with door-to-door sales tactics

The Trail U18 Orioles finished third in the BC Minor Baseball College Prep provincials on the weekend. This generation of Orioles graduating players has formed the core of Trail’s baseball teams over the years including the ones that placed third in Minors Little League provincials, runner up in BC Majors Little League, second in 13-year-old Spokane American Legion, won the ‘A’ Washington State Championship and had back-to-back third place finishes at the BC Minor College Prep playoffs. (From left) Reid Gerrand, Nathan Dann, Connor Stainer, Jake Maniago, and Nathan O’Brien.
Trail U18 Orioles make incredible run at BC baseball championship

Screenshot: BC Wildfire Service July 23
Crews making progress on West Kootenay wildfires, but new fire starts