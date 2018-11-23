VIDEO: B.C. bus driver vindicated after raging at elderly woman

Transit police said woman had slapped driver’s arm after he apparently missed her stop in Vancouver

Metro Vancouver Transit Police had to explain what happened on a bus in Vancouver this week, after a video went viral online that showed a bus driver yelling at a passenger.

An elderly woman on a bus heading down Southeast Marine Drive near Knight Street on Thursday afternoon had gotten angry at the driver for missing her stop, transit police spokesperson Anne Drennan said Friday.

When the driver was pulling into the next stop, the woman came up to the front of the bus and slapped his arm, Drennan said, and caught him off guard.

“Get the hell off my bus! Get off right or I’m calling the cops!” he is seen yelling on the video, posted to Twitter. “You don’t make contact with someone when they’re driving a bus full of people!”

VIDEO: Death threat, racist comments spewed over empty seat on B.C. bus

Drennan said the driver was “completely justified” in ordering the passenger to leave, as it is never appropriate to touch a bus driver.

She added there’s been gradual decline in assaults on bus drivers in the last four years, with 105 assaults in 2015, 101 in 2016, and 97 in 2017.

