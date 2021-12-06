Beams of light are projected into the air behind a plaque placed in memory of the fourteen women who were murdered on December 6,1989, in an anti-feminist attack, in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

Beams of light are projected into the air behind a plaque placed in memory of the fourteen women who were murdered on December 6,1989, in an anti-feminist attack, in Montreal, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes

VIDEO: Tributes planned for victims of Ecole Polytechnique shooting on 32nd anniversary

École Polytechnique has held a number of tributes over the past week which will culminate today

Today is the 32nd anniversary of what’s widely believed to be Canada’s largest mass shooting specifically targeting women.

The shooting at Montreal’s École Polytechnique took place on Dec. 6, 1989 when a man opened fire, killing 14 women and injuring others.

A recent spate of femicides in Quebec has renewed discussion of the issue, but also has some advocates lamenting a lack of progress in the fight to end violence against women.

École Polytechnique has held a number of tributes over the past week which will culminate today.

Representatives and student associations from the school will lay white roses in front of a commemorative plaque outside the building this morning.

Fourteen beams of light representing the shooting victims will be projected into the sky from Mount Royal tonight, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers are asking crowds not to gather.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
MP Cannings calls for faster, proactive disaster response in southern B.C.
Next story
Family of late Maple Ridge man devastated after wedding ring of 72 years lost at B.C. hospital

Just Posted

Richard Cannings, MP for South Okanagan-West Kootenay, questions the federal government’s disaster-relief efforts in southern B.C. during question period Wednesday, Dec. 1. Photo: Facebook / Richard Cannings
MP Cannings calls for faster, proactive disaster response in southern B.C.

L-R: Smoke Eaters Christian Lowe, Chris Kobelka, Ethan Willoughby, Charlie Strobel, and Garrett Valk are urging Trail fans to get your tickets while they last. The Trail Smoke Eaters and the Murphy Family Foundation are teaming up for a BC Special Olympic-Trail fundraiser. Photo: Jim Bailey
Murphy Foundation and Trail Smoke Eaters team up to support Special Olympics

A crew lays fibre-optic cable in Summit Lake as part of the Columbia Basin Trust’s project to bring high-speed internet up the Slocan Valley. Photo: Submitted
Crews completed major sections of Slocan Valley fibre-optic line this season

Graham Watt, Manager of Strategic Initiatives and Flood Recovery, leads a group of around 20 residents through a tour of North Ruckle Friday, Dec. 3. Photo: Laurie Tritschler
Demolition to start in Grand Forks’ North Ruckle in new year, says flood manager