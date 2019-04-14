Jim Elliot/ Salmon Arm Observer

UPDATE: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Gordon Parmenter was the victim of what his family believes was a targeted attack

The family of one of the victims of the shooting at the Salmon Arm Church of Christ has confirmed his identity.

Gordon Parmenter of Salmon Arm was killed in what his son David believes was a targeted attack. Another member of the church’s congregation was also shot in the leg and taken away by Medevac helicopter.

Police spokesperson Cpl. Chris Manseau said there is no active or ongoing threat to the public.

According to David, the man the police have in custody is well known to the Parmenter family.

“Why he was focused on dad, I have no clue,” he said. “He was someone who we wouldn’t have expected to do something likethis given all of the previous interactions with him.”

David said he was worshipping at another church across town when he received a text message from his mother saying that his father had been shot. He quickly drove to the Church of Christ and had only been on the scene for a few minutes when the gunman returned and began shooting again, which is when the man who was shot in the leg was hit.

David said he was one of a group who wrestled the shooter to the ground and took his weapon away from him.

Read More: Update: Family confirms man killed in shooting at Salmon Arm church

Read More: Kamloops RCMP investigate armed robbery on university campus

David doesn’t believe the attack was religiously motivated. He said the church service was simply somewhere that the shooter knew his father would be. His father is an elder of the church.

“We’re just very sad about all of this. It’s just pretty senseless. We’re just very sad, not so much angry because I know that the young guy, he’s got some real struggles. We’re just really sad.”

The family was also the victim of a fire which ripped through Gordon’s house on March 14. At the time, police said the fire was suspicious and likely the result of arson. The tires of both vehicles at the burned residence were slashed before or during the blaze.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
U.K. proposes banning social media ‘likes’ for children
Next story
Trump says Boeing should fix, then re-brand Max 8 jets

Just Posted

Trail man, 25, dies after falling from zipline in Thailand, reports say

Bangkok Post says man fell from Flight of the Gibbon zipline in Chiang Mai

The ECE who became a B.C. minister

Ministry of Children and Family Development recognizes Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy

What you see …

More photos in link, plus a look back to an unusual happening in Trail last fall

Interest wanes during BCHL break for final round

Sports ’n’ Things with Dave Thompson, Trail Times columnist

Facing high regulatory barriers, Kootenay cannabis producers gather for support

Symposium on barriers facing legalization attended by hundreds

VIDEO: Four people shot dead in Penticton, one man in custody

A witnesses says a person was shot while standing in a yard on Lakeview Street

Father sues daughter over illicit $450,000 townhouse purchase

A judge ruled in the father’s favour this month in B.C. Supreme Court

Crown won’t pursue charges against 14 pipeline opponents in northern B.C.

Some members of the Wet’suwet’en have said Coastal GasLink has no jurisdiction

Man killed in Salmon Arm church shooting remembered as father figure to many

Gordon Parmenter was a church elder known for his skill connecting with people

VIDEO: Massive fire engulfs beloved Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Peak of church was undergoing a 6 million-euro renovation

Horgan appoints former northern MLA to cool tensions on B.C. caribou protection

Blair Lekstrom gets an extra month to consult on new protected areas

Man charged with first-degree murder in Salmon Arm church shooting

Matrix Savage Gathergood remains in custody

Rural doctors, primary care get big share of B.C. doctor settlement

Family physicians giving way to salaried teams in clinics

Tuberculosis case confirmed in Prince George

Northern Health is contacting those who may be at risk

Most Read