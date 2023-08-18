VIDEO: West Kelowna inferno crests over ridge; community on high alert

The McDougall Creek wildfire on August 17, 2023, from Kelowna, B.C. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Kelowna Capital News)The McDougall Creek wildfire on August 17, 2023, from Kelowna, B.C. (Jacqueline Gelineau/Kelowna Capital News)
The McDougall Creek wildfire on August 17, 2023, from Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed to Black Press Media)The McDougall Creek wildfire on August 17, 2023, from Kelowna, B.C. (Contributed to Black Press Media)
The McDougall Creek wildfire on August 17, 2023, from Kelowna, B.C. (The Canadian Press)The McDougall Creek wildfire on August 17, 2023, from Kelowna, B.C. (The Canadian Press)
The McDougall Creek wildfire on August 17, 2023, from Kelowna, B.C. (Yvonne Scholtens, Contributed to Black Press Media)The McDougall Creek wildfire on August 17, 2023, from Kelowna, B.C. (Yvonne Scholtens, Contributed to Black Press Media)

Strong winds sparked visible growth to a large McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna Thursday (Aug. 17), pushing the blaze over the crest across Lake Okanagan.

The blaze was visible across the waters through the evening.

Earlier in the day, Environment Canada forecast winds to reach 20 kilometres per hour. Winds are expected to remain gusty overnight until late Friday. As a cold front enters the Interior, “dry lightning” with little rain is likely, the weather agency said.

READ MORE: State of emergency declared in West Kelowna

READ MORE: West Kelowna Fire Chief says to prepare for more evacuations

Those who are on evacuation alert or live nearby the threatened area have been urged to prepare to leave at a moment’s notice.

As of Friday morning, an estimated 2,462 properties were under evacuation order and 4,801 properties were under evacuation alert.

With files from The Canadian Press and Jacqueline Gelineau

