Downtown Trail bus exchange, July 31. (Trail Times file photo)

Views sought on public transit in Trail

Open house at Trail Memorial Centre, Friday

BC Transit is inviting local ridership to have their say about potential service tweaks to public transit in the West Kootenay.

An online survey, open now and until Dec. 6, asks for feedback on proposed transit improvement options for the regional network, focusing on the area from Castlegar northwards.

To access the online survey click here: Survey

For those who would rather talk to BC Transit representatives face-to-face, there will be an opportunity in Trail on Friday, Nov. 29, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in the red floor room of the Trail Memorial Centre.

“We’ve got people, for example, in Tadanac that are looking at why the bus service was stopped in Tadanac, and is it possible to renew it,” says Trail Coun. Robert Cacchioni, a transit committee member.

“So this is the opportunity for people who want to have additional or better service, to tell BC Transit.”

Read more: Revamping Trail bus exchange is gaining speed

Read more: More riders boarding Greater Trail public transit

Proposed options that are currently on the table were developed from the previous transit plan, extensive stakeholder conversations, and current ridership conditions, BC Transit says.

“We want your help to prioritize the various options which then will help us shape the new West Kootenay Transit Plan.”

Since 2013, transit ridership in the West Kootenay has risen by 30 per cent. The regional system now carries over 460,000 passengers per year.

The Nelson-Trail Inter-regional route via Playmor and Castlegar, called the 99 Kootenay Connector, offers eight round trips between Nelson and Castlegar on weekdays and three round trips between Nelson and Castlegar on Saturdays.

Another popular route, the 98 Columbia Connector, offers seven round trips between Castlegar and Trail on weekdays and three round trips between Castlegar and Trail on Saturdays.

BC Transit is looking for feedback on the possibility of increasing bus size, changing times, adding another trip each day or combining both connectors to 11 trips per weekday, and introducing round trips on Sunday.

As well, the service is looking at expanding the “Park & Ride” program. This transit infrastructure initiative, in partnership with local government, develops parking lots and bike storage in various locations around cities.

Ultimately, the goal of the program is to increase transit use by allowing people to park their cars or lock their bikes and take the bus the rest of the way to their destination.

To encourage the use of public transportation, Park & Ride is partially subsidized and, in some cases, free.

The survey and public session stems from a partnership between BC Transit, the Regional District of Central Kootenay, the City of Nelson and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary.

To complete the online survey, visit BC Transit’s website, BCTransit.com and click the “Have your say …” link.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Saskatchewan to join class-action lawsuit started by B.C. against opioid industry
Next story
Former Burns Lake mayor to be sentenced for sex crimes against minors

Just Posted

Birth of a Silver City icon

70th anniversary will be held in the Trail Memorial Centre, Saturday

Views sought on public transit in Trail

Open house at Trail Memorial Centre, Friday

Smoke Eater forward recovering after on-ice injury

Corey Clifton greets Trail Smoke Eaters crowd after injury suspends Friday’s game vs Langley

New Denver battling influx of rats

The pest appeared in big numbers for the first time this summer

Visitors advised of access change to hospital in Trail

Drop-off zone and bus turnaround remain unchanged

Long time coming: Grey Cup parade to take over downtown Winnipeg

It’s their first championship since a 50-11 win over Edmonton in the 1990 title game

Island woman in custody after parking lot doughnuts, evading police

“Officers made multiple attempts to stop the vehicle from exiting the parking lot”

Border jumper tossed bags out of plane before arrest at B.C. airport

U.S. Customs and the RCMP worked to catch the suspect

Human rights complaint filed against Vancouver School Board for handling of racist video

Critics say the school has only engaged in ‘damage control’

B.C. police complaint review committee report makes 38 recommendations

The report says audited results from the commissioner were positive

Former Burns Lake mayor to be sentenced for sex crimes against minors

Luke Strimbold pleaded guilty to four counts of sexual assault involving boys in May

B.C. provided $830M in fossil fuel subsidies in 2017-18: report

B.C. committed $902 million over the next three years to CleanBC

Okanagan scientist headed to ‘Mars’

UBCO’s Gord Binsted is one of six scientists heading to the Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation Lab

Feds won’t explain claim pipeline expansion will raise $500M in tax revenue

Ottawa bought the pipeline for $4.5 billion in 2018

Most Read