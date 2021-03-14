The BC SPCA is holding online spring break camps for children ages 8 to 11 beginning March 15. Photo: BC SPCA

The BC SPCA is holding online spring break camps for children ages 8 to 11 beginning March 15. Photo: BC SPCA

Virtual BC SPCA spring break camps coming up

Participants must pre-register for the events

With the West Kootenay BC SPCA working to socialize several cats over the next week or so, the branch does not have a Pet of the Week to highlight at the moment.

Instead, shelter staff is announcing their spring break kids camp that is coming up in the next few weeks.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, spring break camps are going virtual.

“This means, no matter where you live in the province, animal lovers ages 8 to 11 can join us as we ponder our pets, figure out farm animals and wonder at wildlife,” the BC SPCA announced.

These week-long virtual camps will include daily live stream sessions, where together participants will do fun activities and crafts, meet animal experts and, of course, meet adorable animals.

Daily live sessions start March 15 and run to March 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Round two runs March 22 to March 26, at the same times as the previous week.

Content of both weeks will be the same.

The cost of this event is $150.

Email camp@spca.bc.ca for more information.

The BC SPCA (B.C. Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) rescues animals from abuse and works to protect and enhance the quality of life for all animals in B.C.

BCSPCA

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Sex workers say their voice is needed at Commons committee studying Pornhub

Just Posted

The BC SPCA is holding online spring break camps for children ages 8 to 11 beginning March 15. Photo: BC SPCA
Virtual BC SPCA spring break camps coming up

Participants must pre-register for the events

A group of concerned citizens looking for government action at the Brilliant Flats gathered recently for a walk of the area. Photo: Jennifer Small
Brilliant Flats closed to motorized vehicles after mud-bogging damage

The area at the confluence of the Kootenay and Columbia Rivers is being disturbed by mud bogging

Bill Chastain of Port Angeles receives a dose of COVID-19 vaccine from Shaina Gonzales of the North Olympc Healthcare Network during Saturday’s vaccination clinic at Port Angeles High School. (Keith Thorpe/Peninsula Daily News)
Interior Health reports 39 new cases of COVID-19 Friday

Fifteen people are currently hospitalized; 1,877 vaccine doses administered

Nakusp’s Ken and Deb Booth narrowly survived a flash flood in February. Photo: Submitted
Nakusp woman recalls harrowing escape from flash flood

Deb Booth was with her husband when they were both nearly swept away

The BC Hockey League announced a shortened 2021 season will begin in early April, following approval from the league’s board of governors and the provincial health office. (Damon James photo)
BC Hockey League announces shortened season will begin in April

Junior ‘A’ hockey league board of governors approve season following green light from province

Premier John Horgan speaks about Phase 2 in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem, far left, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Minister Adrian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Horgan supports vaccine passports for international travel but lukewarm for B.C.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed caution about the issue

Youth facing mental health challenges contacted Kids Help Phone at a rate 102 per cent higher in 2020, than prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. (Pixabay)
London Drugs answers Canada’s Kids Help Phone call with new ‘kind’ initiative

Struggling kids and youth contacted the helpline 102% more in 2020 than the previous year: data

Vancouver Canucks goalie Thatcher Demko (35) stops Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) as Vancouver’s Nate Schmidt (88) defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game in Vancouver, on Saturday, March 13, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Demko makes 34 saves, leading Canucks to 2-1 triumph over Edmonton

Vancouver snaps four-game win streak for Oilers

Dorothy Chura, a resident at Vernon's Heritage Square long-term care facility, celebrates her 105th birthday March 16, 2021. She's believed to be B.C.'s oldest COVID-19 survivor. (Contributed)
B.C.’s oldest COVID-19 survivor celebrating 105th birthday

Vernon’s Dorothy Chura has now officially survived two global pandemics

A Ford logo is seen on display at the Pittsburgh Auto Show on Feb. 15, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Gene J. Puskar
Ford recalling more than 275,000 vehicles in Canada due to airbag, tire issues

Part of two safety recalls issued, involving more than 2.6 million vehicles in North America

British Columbians who have been enjoying takeout beer, wine and liquor will now be able to order the service permanently – thanks to regulations implemented Friday by the province. (Pexels.com/Engin Akyurt)
B.C. now permanently allows takeout, delivery liquor service from restaurants

The change was made Friday, at the recommendation of industry professionals

Meng Wanzhou, centre, chief financial officer of Huawei, walks back to B.C. Supreme Court after a lunch break, in Vancouver, on Thursday, March 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. judge says evidence in Meng case fit for trial, not extradition effort

Huawei executive Meng Wanzhou is wanted in the U.S. on fraud charges both she and the company deny

Fraser Health Authority reported 44 employees of the 130,000 sq. ft. Vitrum glass manufacturing plant in Langley have tested positive for COVID-19 (Dan Ferguson/Black Press media)
COVID-19 outbreak, 44 cases reported at B.C. glass manufacturer

So far, 44 employees at Vitrum have tested positive, and the FHA has ordered vaccinations

Paul and Marion Bauer’s boat, Luna Mare, had to be repaired after the hull endured a deep damage after colliding into a rock in the Strait of Georgia. Since November, the couple have been living on their boat achored at Discovery Harbour in Campbell River.
German couple sailing the world find unexpected refuge in B.C.

Multi-year journey included a global pandemic, a damaged boat and being turned away at ports

Most Read