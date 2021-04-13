Virtual town hall coming up for Beaver Valley

Visit the RDKB homepage for details and a link to join the Zoom conversation

Beaver Valley residents, and interested locals, are invited to join a virtual town hall next week to talk about the proposed Beaver Siding Train Station/Museum Project.

The online event will go via Zoom on April 20 at 6 p.m., and will be hosted by the Beaver Valley Recreation Committee.

The committee is asking for feedback on the proposed project which will see to a historical attraction built alongside the railway tracks in Railway Heritage Park, located on Eastview Drive in Fruitvale.

“The project team aims to share information about the proposed project with the community, answer your questions and get the word out about this exciting development in the Beaver Valley,” the committee said.

Ways to participate include registering for and attending the April 20 webinar by visiting the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary website, rdkb.com and clicking on Beaver Valley Trail Station/Museum Project link. Additionally, on the rdkb.com homepage, users can click “Join the Conversation” at the top of the page and browse through the project details.

In short, the newly constructed train station would house important local artifacts, and involve relocating the Park Siding School House to the same site near the existing rail line.

The train station will incorporate modern conveniences while resembling the original Great Northern Train Station built in Fruitvale in the early 1900’s.

The proposal is being developed in cooperation with The Nelson and Fort Sheppard Railway Co., the Village of Fruitvale, and the Regional District of Kootenay Boundary, Electoral Area A.

The train station will function as a community centre and museum with a meeting hall and light kitchen.

