Tourists didn’t spend as much time in the RMDC during the summer because of the COVID-19 crisis. Photo: City of Rossland

Visitor numbers down at Rossland Visitor Centre this year

The centre hasn’t seen any Washington or U.S. visitors with border temporarily closed

The number of tourists to the Rossland Visitor Centre has plunged during the COVID-19 crisis.

The visitor centre is located inside the Rossland Museum and Discovery Centre (RMDC) at the intersection of Highway 3B and Highway 22.

According to RMDC marketing manager Emily Roberts, the number of tourists to the visitor centre dropped from 6340 to 2366 people when comparing the summer of 2019 to 2020. That’s a drop of 63 per cent.

Roberts said there were a variety of reasons for why traffic was down.

“We got a lot more phone calls than we typically did this past summer. People seemed to do a lot more research upon their arrival to Rossland and weren’t as as keen to use our visitor centre,” said Roberts.

“We also moved a lot of our brochures from inside to outside the facility. That allowed people to just grab them and go as they please.”

Tourists overall spent less time at the visitor centre during the summer, only using its washrooms or asking a few questions. Most of them also chose not to walk through the museum area located next to the centre like they normally would.

Despite the drop in traffic, many tourists have still been visiting Rossland in September and October.

“Just from my own experience, there’s a lot more people still touring around to try and enjoy as much of this warm weather we’ve been having,” said Roberts.

“A lot of people of people are surprisingly still camping right now and we keep having to tell them that most of our parks closed in the beginning of September.”

Roberts noted that more tourists recently have been wanting to camp instead of stay in a hotel to reduce their exposure to COVID-19.

Visitor centre staff also received more questions about different recreational activities tourists could do outdoor. Biking trail inquiries was one of the categories that increased the most.

In terms of tourists to the visitor centre this year, 71 per cent were local, 20.5 per cent were from B.C. and 3.4 per cent were from Alberta. No Washington residents visited this summer with the border temporarily closed.

Roberts said she will try holding more local events at the RMDC this winter for residents to keep its traffic and revenue up.

READ MORE: B.C. visitor centres get help with COVID-19 prevention measures

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
2 Okanagan homicides in 12 days under investigation by major crime unit
Next story
Supreme Court of Canada hearing on Sinixt rights to be webcast Thursday

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters, Wakeford, commits to Brown

Smoke Eaters forward Noah Wakeford secures commitment to Ivy League university

Visitor numbers down at Rossland Visitor Centre this year

The centre hasn’t seen any Washington or U.S. visitors with border temporarily closed

Support Kootenay #ShopLocal gift certificate program

Program targets the changing business environment due to COVID-19

B.C. TB Vets give $1M for respiratory care

Fourteen ventilators are among the critical respiratory equipment purchases made possible over… Continue reading

Trail window displays recognize October as Women’s History Month

The month encourages appreciation of the contributions of women to Canadian history

COVID-19 cases increased 40 per cent in Canada over past seven days, Tam says

The vast majority of new cases across Canada have been reported in Quebec and Ontario

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Family pets killed in Grand Forks house fire believed to be caused by turtle’s heat lamp

Investigators say a heat lamp likely started the blaze

Two men arrested after man carrying baby targeted in Vancouver shooting

The 42-year-old man is in hospital with non life threatening injuries and two men are in custody

B.C. Greens’ election proposals include 4-day work week, free child care

Furstenau says parents with young children in B.C. are facing tremendous pressure

B.C. VOTES 2020: Leaders promise action on crime, cancer, COVID-19

John Horgan, Andrew Wilkinson battle over borrowing and spending

Operation Red Nose cancels safe ride service due to COVID-19 risks

Organization operates in B.C., Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and New Brunswick.

Saving the inner child: B.C. elder reflects on time in Kootenay residential school

“By the time I left the residential school, I didn’t like myself. To me, it was like I was one of God’s worst creations.”

Most Read