Visitor restrictions at KBRH

Cities are not named wherein someone tests positive for COVID-19, unless there is a cluster

Effective immediately and until further notice, Interior Health is limiting the number of visitors entering Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital to essential visits only.

Read the latest here: COVID-19

This action applies to all IH sites, which locally, includes Kiro Wellness Centre, Columbia View Lodge and Poplar Ridge Pavilion.

Essential visits include, but are not limited to:

• Visits for compassionate care, for example, end of life and critical illness.

• Visits considered paramount to patient/client care and well being (caregivers and support persons), such as assistance with feeding or mobility.

To further limit the number of people entering sites at this time, the same caregiver or support person should attend each essential visit whenever possible.

This decision supports the province-wide response to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and reflects the provincial state of emergency.

By press time on Tuesday, there were 472 cases in B.C., specifically 30 in Interior Health, 248 in Vancouver Coastal Health, 150 in Fraser Health, 39 in Island Health, and five in Northern Health.

Understandably, the Trail Times has received numerous inquiries about why the public hasn’t been told if someone has tested positive in the city.

Of note, is that the province will not mention which city/town a COVID-19 patient lives in/tested positive in unless it is a cluster or outbreak.

This is due to privacy laws.

In short, however, the provincial health officer is urging all British Columbians, in all communities, to take action and to assume COVID-19 may be circulating within their community – whether they believe there has been a positive case or not.

These measures include: stay home whenever possible; practise social distancing when this is not possible; cough or sneeze into your elbow; stay home especially when you are sick; and if you need medical attention, please call ahead before going to hospital or your health-care provider.

The restriction of visits now in place in all IH facilities is a measure keep patients, individuals in care, families and health-care workers safe.

It also aligns with the Provincial Health Officer’s recommendations for social distancing.

Interior Health is working in partnership with the Ministry of Health and the BC Centre for Disease Control in this effort to flatten the curve of the pandemic.

Patient navigators will be at entrances of all facilities to ensure visitors are aware of the new restrictions.

As always, visitors are reminded to keep the following in mind:

• People experiencing fever, cough, runny/stuffy nose, sore throat, and/or diarrhea must not visit any IH facility.

• Anyone who has travelled outside of Canada in the previous 14 days must not visit patients/residents in any IH facility.

• Anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19 (or who has been in contact with a person infected with COVID-19) during the previous 14 days must not visit patients/residents in any IH facility.

IH says it understands the importance of visits from family and loved ones to our patients and long- term care residents and appreciates everyone’s support in keeping patients, families, and health-care workers, safe.


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC HealthCity of TrailCoronavirusKootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid
Next story
World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off

Just Posted

Kootenay Boundary doctors urge everyone to #stayhome

“The time is now. Every day will now see a doubling of cases,” report Kootenay Boundary doctors.

Visitor restrictions at KBRH

Cities are not named wherein someone tests positive for COVID-19, unless there is a cluster

Why you don’t know which B.C. city has COVID-19 cases: Interior Health explains

‘Assume COVID-19 may be circulating within (your) community’ – Interior Health

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email is large or actual-sized to editor@trailtimes.ca

This tax season, challenge your knowledge on personal tax

Tax Quiz #6: U.S. income

Canada now mandating all returning travellers to quarantine: Freeland

Travellers’ contact information will be collected when they enter Canada

2020 B.C. Summer Games in Maple Ridge cancelled due to COVID-19

Maple Ridge to host 2024 games, instead

World COVID-19 11 a.m. update: Infections in Italy level off

Comprehensive update on coronavirus from around the world

B.C. budget heads into unknown deficit range preparing for COVID-19

Surpluses washed away by $5 billion spending, plummeting revenue

Trudeau unveils new $2,000 per month benefit to streamline COVID-19 aid

Aid will replace previously-announced benefits

#PlankTheCurve: B.C. celebrities urge Canadians to take COVID-19 seriously

Ryan Reynolds and Seth Rogen challenge Canadians

Canadians who have lost their jobs anxiously awaiting federal help

An unprecedented number of people have seen layoffs and job losses over the past week

Stars not aligned for astrologers during COVID-19, as horoscopes dish outdated advice

Longtime columnist says it’s important for readers to be “a little creative” when it comes to horoscope perception

Cleaning for COVID-19: Mixing products can create toxic gases

‘We’re not all chemists so keep it simple,’ Saanich fire chief says

Most Read