Current access map. (Submitted)

Visitors advised of access change to hospital in Trail

Drop-off zone and bus turnaround remain unchanged

Patients and visitors to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) are being advised that changes were made to the front entrance walkway on Monday, Nov. 25.

While utilities were being hooked up over the past several weeks, access into the hospital lobby was made by cutting across the site under the covered walkway.

That leg of work is now complete, so this access change essentially reverts back to the previous configuration wherein the covered pathway is much longer because it skirts around the entire construction zone.

Previous: Building blocks up at KBRH

Previous: Fusing two KBRH projects into one

Signage will be in place to direct patients and visitors to the right place.

The 15-minute drop-off area and bus turnaround remain the same.

Interior Health (IH) reminds hospital-goers that a shuttle vehicle remains available to drive anyone who requires assistance from their cars in the parking lot to the hospital access.

IH urges anyone coming to the hospital to follow signage and direction from flaggers if they are on site.

As well, patients are reminded to allow for additional time for parking wherever possible prior to a scheduled appointment or visit to the hospital.

“The overall project will result in significant improvements to emergency department care and other care at KBRH and Interior Health will continue to do everything possible to minimize the impacts to patients and visitors during construction,” IH states.

“We regret any inconvenience residents may experience due to this temporary change and the ongoing construction work.”


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Just Posted

Trail Smoke Eaters back on winning track with victory over Chiefs

Logan Terness stops 47 shots in a 3-1 Smoke Eaters win over the Chilliwack Chiefs

Castlegar council approves 2050 renewable energy plan

City was last holdout in region to adopt West Kootenay EcoSociety’s measure

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share email it (large or actual) to editor@trailtimes.ca

In the 1890s, Revelstoke was part of the West Kootenay. But now?

Place Names: How did Revelstoke leave the West Kootenay?

Fruitvale developing plan for middle school property

Public consultation coming up for the “master plan”

Grocery-carrying robots are coming. Do we need them?

Tech industry analysts are already declaring the Gita as doomed to fail

Murder trial for man charged in Burnaby girl’s death set for September 2020

Ibrahim Ali has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of Marrisa Shen

International student identified as Surrey murder victim by Indian media

The victim is reportedly 21-year-old Prabhleen Kaur Matharu

Competition bureau has plan to lower cell phone bills across Canada

In areas where the big three – Telus, Bell and Rogers – have a monopoly, prices are higher

‘No excitement at all’ as oilpatch interest wanes for drilling rights auctions

Sales of Crown drilling rights have fallen off dramatically in B.C., Alberta and Saskatchewan this year

B.C. company sends helicopters to Chile, Australia to fight wildfires

Chile’s president meets Canadian crew to say thank you

Ottawa to argue appeal of tribunal order to compensate First Nations children

Assembly of First Nations estimated that 54,000 children and payment would exceed $2 billion

Growing population, declining mortgage rates speed up B.C. housing recovery

The average value of a home in B.C. dropped 2.4 per cent in 2019 to $522,000

Blue Bombers beat Tiger-Cats 33-12 to win 107th Grey Cup

Andrew Harris leads Winnipeg to first title since 1990

Most Read