Visitors advised of access change to hospital in Trail

Patients and visitors to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH) are being advised that changes were made to the front entrance walkway on Monday, Nov. 25.

While utilities were being hooked up over the past several weeks, access into the hospital lobby was made by cutting across the site under the covered walkway.

That leg of work is now complete, so this access change essentially reverts back to the previous configuration wherein the covered pathway is much longer because it skirts around the entire construction zone.

Signage will be in place to direct patients and visitors to the right place.

The 15-minute drop-off area and bus turnaround remain the same.

Interior Health (IH) reminds hospital-goers that a shuttle vehicle remains available to drive anyone who requires assistance from their cars in the parking lot to the hospital access.

IH urges anyone coming to the hospital to follow signage and direction from flaggers if they are on site.

As well, patients are reminded to allow for additional time for parking wherever possible prior to a scheduled appointment or visit to the hospital.

“The overall project will result in significant improvements to emergency department care and other care at KBRH and Interior Health will continue to do everything possible to minimize the impacts to patients and visitors during construction,” IH states.

“We regret any inconvenience residents may experience due to this temporary change and the ongoing construction work.”



