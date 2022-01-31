Visits suspended in Trail extended care unit

Social visits are suspended in the long-term care wing of Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital after a COVID-19 outbreak was declared in that specific unit — called Poplar Ridge Pavilion — Thursday, Jan. 27.

This is the first time COVID-19 has caused an outbreak in the 49-bed extended care unit since pandemic case-tracking began over two years ago.

Outbreaks are declared by Interior Health (IH) when there is evidence that transmission of COVID-19 most likely occurred within a healthcare setting. As of Monday press time, IH reported seven resident cases, but no staff cases.

Visits have been restricted to essential visitors only in B.C. long-term care and assisted living facilities since Jan. 1, 2022. Social visits will be suspended, such as the case with Poplar Ridge, when there is an active COVID-19 outbreak in the facility.

IH advises that these restrictions are a temporary measure to prevent viral spread to care homes throughout the province.

Once the outbreak is declared over, essential visits may resume but are limited to one visitor per resident within the facility at a time, except in the case of palliative/end-of-life care. As well, all visitors must wear medical masks in hallways and common areas and visitors will be asked for proof of vaccination.

