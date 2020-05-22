President Graham Wilson filling bottles of hand sanitizer. (Submitted photo)

Waneta Trail Sunrise Rotarians pitch in

The club has donated sanitizer, masks to frontline workers

The Rotary Club of Waneta Trail Sunrise received a $200 grant from the Rotary District 5080 emergency fund, set up in response to Covid-19. The grant was then matched with club funds.

Hand sanitizer was purchased in bulk, and re-bottled into 50 mL bottles for distribution to locals with limited access to hand washing facilities.

Masks were also donated to go with the hand sanitizer.

So far, the outreach nursing program at Selkirk College has received 44 bottles of sanitizer and 23 masks, Career Development Services has received 44 bottles of sanitizer and 12 masks for the Trail shelter, and the Beaver Valley food bank received 32 bottles of sanitizer.

Club members have also been making masks and had 25 donated from the Facebook group “Homemade Masks for Homemade Heroes.”

As well, over a dozen sheets have been donated to be re-purposed into masks, surgical caps, and gowns for medical professionals.

The club presently meets every Friday at 7.15 a.m. on zoom.

For more information contact the group via the Waneta Trail Sunrise Facebook page, or visit www.WanetaRotary.org.

Coronavirus

