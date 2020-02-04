You have to submit completed nomination forms before you can run for office. File photo.

Want to run for Rossland council? Time to pick up your papers

Nomination forms are available, and must be filled out to run

Interested in serving your community by sitting on city council? Now’s your chance to make it happen.

The City of Rossland is handing out nomination packages for the councillor position left vacant by the resignation of Scott Forsyth last month.

If you’re thinking of getting into municipal politics, you can pick up an information package at city hall, or visit Elections BC’s website at https://elections.bc.ca/political-participants/local-elections-campaign-financing/local-by-elections.

SEE: Local Candidate Information

Contact the chief elections officer at executive.assistant@rossland.ca or call 778-457-5031 to ensure the most up-to-date document is being used.

Once the nomination package is completed, the documents will be accepted at city hall between Feb. 18 and 28 during regular business hours.

“As signatures are required upon submission, please contact the CEO to set up an appointment to submit your finalized package,” a city news release says.

The campaign period runs from March 7 to April 4.

Voting day will be April 4. Information on where and when the polling stations will be opened will be released in the weeks to come.

SEE: Rossland councillor resigns, by-election to be called

