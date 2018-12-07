Wanted man captured by Trail RCMP

Ishmani Baker will be facing criminal charges in addition to the ones from Fort St. John.

Trail RCMP, with assistance from a variety of units including Cranbrook Police Dog Services, apprehended Ishmani Baker, a wanted man who had earlier eluded capture.

On Friday (Dec. 7) , at 10:40 a.m. police officers from the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment, Kootenay Boundary Regional GIS, Trail and Castlegar Crime Reduction Unit, West Kootenay Traffic Services, Kootenay Containment Team, and Cranbrook Police Dog Services attended a rural property located on Columbia Gardens Road outside of Trail.

According to Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Baker, who evaded a previous attempt to arrest him in Beasley on the weekend, once again tried to escape but the police dog was deployed resulting in a successful capture.

Baker, 21, was arrested for his 10 unendorsed Warrants of Arrest out of Fort. St. John. Baker will be facing criminal charges in addition to the ones from Fort St. John.

Stolen property was located during the arrest and will be returned to the owners.

Baker’s warrants include: assault with a weapon; uttering threats; mischief under $5,000; enter dwelling with intent to commit; failing to comply with probation; and breach of undertaking.