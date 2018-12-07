Ishmani Baker will be facing criminal charges in addition to the ones from Fort St. John.

Wanted man captured by Trail RCMP

Ishmani Baker was arrested at a rural property on Columbia Gardens Road

Trail RCMP, with assistance from a variety of units including Cranbrook Police Dog Services, apprehended Ishmani Baker, a wanted man who had earlier eluded capture.

On Friday (Dec. 7), at 10:40 a.m. police officers from the Trail and Greater District RCMP Detachment, Kootenay Boundary Regional GIS, Trail and Castlegar Crime Reduction Unit, West Kootenay Traffic Services, Kootenay Containment Team, and Cranbrook Police Dog Services attended a rural property located on Columbia Gardens Road outside of Trail.

According to Sgt. Mike Wicentowich, Baker, who evaded a previous attempt to arrest him in Beasley on the weekend, once again tried to escape but the police dog was deployed resulting in a successful capture.

Baker, 21, was arrested for his 10 unendorsed Warrants of Arrest out of Fort. St. John. Baker will be facing criminal charges in addition to the ones from Fort St. John.

Stolen property was located during the arrest and will be returned to the owners.

Baker’s warrants include: assault with a weapon; uttering threats; mischief under $5,000; enter dwelling with intent to commit; failing to comply with probation; and breach of undertaking.

Previous story
B.C. merchants warned against accepting fake U.S. bills
Next story
B.C. halts northeast fracking operations while it investigates earthquakes

Just Posted

Wanted man captured by Trail RCMP

Ishmani Baker was arrested at a rural property on Columbia Gardens Road

Crews quell early-morning fire in Rivervale

Fire confined to garage, one occupant taken to hospital

Kootenay Robusters donate in memory of Dr. Trudi Toews

Dr. Toews, a charter member of the Kootenay Robusters, passed away earlier this year

Pend d’Oreille, what does it mean?

In Canada, it’s Pend d’Oreille or Pend-d’Oreille. In the US it’s Pend Oreille. But what does it mean?

What you see …

If you have a recent photo to share with Trail Times readers, email editor@trailtimes.ca

Girl opens Christmas present she gave to boy when she dumped him in 1971

Adrian Pearce, now a married father of two, received the small present from his highschool sweetheart

Sliding into history, luger Alex Gough broke new ground for Canada

Gough announces her retirement on Saturday

B.C. halts northeast fracking operations while it investigates earthquakes

The BC Oil and Gas Commission stops operations for at least 30 days

Millions raised, lives changed, B.C.’s Top 5 GoFundMe moments

Find out which campaigns British Columbians donated to the most this year

Fashion Fridays: 5 style secrets you need to know

Kim XO, lets you in on her style secrets each Fashion Friday on the Black Press Media Network

B.C. merchants warned against accepting fake U.S. bills

Can you identify these suspects?

Do you adjust the thermostat without telling your partner?

A new survey suggest 30% of Canadians admit they turn the heat up or down without permission

B.C. petition to end wolf cull submitted to province

Wolf Awareness says more habitat must be protected to save ailing caribou

WHL League refutes rumour that Kootenay ICE moving out of B.C., for now

Contrary to reports out of Winnipeg, no announcement is coming Monday, says WHL

Most Read