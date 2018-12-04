Wanted man eludes arrest near Nelson

Ishmani Baker, 21, is wanted on several counts in northern BC

A Fort St. John man wanted on several warrants gave police the slip at Beasley on Sunday evening.

Ishmani Baker, 21, is wanted on several counts in northern BC including assault with a weapon, uttering threats, breach of an undertaking, and failing to comply with a probation order.

Nelson RCMP Cpl. Derek Pitt said in a news release that police converged in the Beasley area Sunday to arrest Baker, but he got away. No other details were immediately available.

It’s not the first time he as evaded arrest. Police issued an advisory about him last week, saying they believed he was in the Trail area.

Police say if you see Baker, you should not approach him but call 911 immediately.

He’s five-foot-seven, about 180 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes.