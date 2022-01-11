Cooper Tidmarsh has benefited from the CHAMP program thanks to public support of the Key Tag Service. Photo: War Amps

War Amps 2022 key tag mailing begins in B.C.

War Amps receives no government grants; programs are possible through public support

The War Amps begins its 2022 key tag mailing to B.C. residents this week with the theme “You Make Our Programs Possible.”

This is illustrated through the story of 12-year-old Cooper Tidmarsh who lost part of his right leg in a lawn mower accident. In the letter accompanying the key tags, his mom Kristy describes how The War Amps has supported her family.

Cooper, a member of The War Amps Child Amputee (CHAMP) Program, receives financial assistance for artificial limbs and devices and also attends regional seminars where Champs and their parents learn about the latest in artificial limbs, dealing with teasing and staring, and parenting an amputee child.

“Your donations have helped fund several artificial legs for Cooper as he’s grown and needed new fittings. There is not a day that goes by where we do not feel thankful for the kindness of strangers who support and love Cooper through The War Amps programs,” says Kristy. “He plays, runs, swims and gets to be a kid because of CHAMP.”

The Key Tag Service was launched in 1946 so that returning war amputee veterans could not only work for competitive wages, but also provide a service to Canadians that would generate funds for the Association’s many programs, including CHAMP.

The Key Tag Service continues to employ amputees and people with disabilities, and has returned more than 1.5 million sets of lost keys to their owners.

Each key tag has a confidentially coded number. If you lose your keys, the finder can call the toll-free number on the back of the tag or place them in any mailbox in Canada, and The War Amps will return them to you by courier, free of charge.

The War Amps receives no government grants and its programs are possible through public support of the Key Tag and Address Label Service.

For more information, or to order key tags, visit waramps.ca or call toll-free 1.800.250.3030.

