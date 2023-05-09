Warfield administrator clarifies upcoming garbage, green bin collection

With news that garbage collection will change this fall — the regional district will be taking over the service using a $3 per-bag collection rate and starting green bin (organics) collection — those who’ve already paid the utility in full may be wondering how this shift will affect their pocketbook.

While the answer to that question will be coming from the City of Trail in the months ahead, Warfield’s chief administrator (CAO) shed some light on how this new per-bag system will affect village ratepayers.

“As far as Warfield is concerned, there is an overlap between the utility bill (January to December) and the implementation of the bag tag system on Oct. 1,” began CAO David Perehudoff.

Warfield’s annual garbage rate is $152, or $12.65 monthly; therefore the charge from October to December would be $37.95.

At $3 per bag under the new system, $37.95 already paid would provide a Warfield homeowner with 12 tags ($36) to the end of 2023.

That’s just one option however; there are more on the table.

“Each residential property who paid for garbage in 2023 may receive 12 tags as per the calculation above,” he explained.

Alternately, council could decide to credit the utility accounts for $37.95, which would rollover and would offset future utility costs (water or garbage), he added.

“Council will consider how best to deal with this in the next few months.”

With green bin and recycling options rolling out Oct. 1, Perehudoff points out the goal to this changeover, which is that actual garbage going into the landfill will be minimal, and therefore, the tag-a-bag system is the fairest method of charging for this service and should encourage recycling.

“I have read some of the online comments and I find it hard to believe that people feel that this change will result in more illegal dumping,” he reasoned. “In the contrary, the goal is to reduce waste (zero waste) and with the services now available, the waste stream should be reduced, if people get on board.”

This will also extend the life of the landfill and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, he said.

“There is a cost to provide curbside green bin services and hopefully people do use this service as part of reducing what is going into the landfill.”

In Warfield, the village also provides bi-weekly yard waste collection. Perehudoff says council is now discussing the ongoing provision of this service with the contractor, which would be facilitated with a separate contract in 2024. To recover associated costs with yard waste collection, the garbage credit of $37.95 could be an offset, but nothing is for certain just yet.

“We are implementing a newsletter and will cover this topic in the summer edition,” Perehudoff said, mentioning the spring edition will go out this week.

“In addition, the RDKB representatives will attend Warfield Days in early June to address questions that residents may have and to fully explain the recycling options available.”

Read more: #Local News

Read more: #RCMP Briefs

Contact

City of TrailGarbageKootenay Boundary Regional DistrictKootenaysOrganicRecyclingRossland