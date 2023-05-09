Warfield CAO sheds some light on how this new $3 per-bag system will affect village ratepayers. The goal of the new system is to divert organics and recyclables and minimize actual garbage in the landfill. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Warfield CAO sheds some light on how this new $3 per-bag system will affect village ratepayers. The goal of the new system is to divert organics and recyclables and minimize actual garbage in the landfill. Photo: Sheri Regnier

Warfield administrator clarifies upcoming garbage, green bin collection

New garbage/green bin collection coming to Greater Trail this fall

With news that garbage collection will change this fall — the regional district will be taking over the service using a $3 per-bag collection rate and starting green bin (organics) collection — those who’ve already paid the utility in full may be wondering how this shift will affect their pocketbook.

While the answer to that question will be coming from the City of Trail in the months ahead, Warfield’s chief administrator (CAO) shed some light on how this new per-bag system will affect village ratepayers.

“As far as Warfield is concerned, there is an overlap between the utility bill (January to December) and the implementation of the bag tag system on Oct. 1,” began CAO David Perehudoff.

Warfield’s annual garbage rate is $152, or $12.65 monthly; therefore the charge from October to December would be $37.95.

At $3 per bag under the new system, $37.95 already paid would provide a Warfield homeowner with 12 tags ($36) to the end of 2023.

That’s just one option however; there are more on the table.

“Each residential property who paid for garbage in 2023 may receive 12 tags as per the calculation above,” he explained.

Alternately, council could decide to credit the utility accounts for $37.95, which would rollover and would offset future utility costs (water or garbage), he added.

“Council will consider how best to deal with this in the next few months.”

With green bin and recycling options rolling out Oct. 1, Perehudoff points out the goal to this changeover, which is that actual garbage going into the landfill will be minimal, and therefore, the tag-a-bag system is the fairest method of charging for this service and should encourage recycling.

“I have read some of the online comments and I find it hard to believe that people feel that this change will result in more illegal dumping,” he reasoned. “In the contrary, the goal is to reduce waste (zero waste) and with the services now available, the waste stream should be reduced, if people get on board.”

This will also extend the life of the landfill and reduce greenhouse gas emissions, he said.

“There is a cost to provide curbside green bin services and hopefully people do use this service as part of reducing what is going into the landfill.”

In Warfield, the village also provides bi-weekly yard waste collection. Perehudoff says council is now discussing the ongoing provision of this service with the contractor, which would be facilitated with a separate contract in 2024. To recover associated costs with yard waste collection, the garbage credit of $37.95 could be an offset, but nothing is for certain just yet.

“We are implementing a newsletter and will cover this topic in the summer edition,” Perehudoff said, mentioning the spring edition will go out this week.

“In addition, the RDKB representatives will attend Warfield Days in early June to address questions that residents may have and to fully explain the recycling options available.”

Read more: #Local News

Read more: #RCMP Briefs

Contact

City of TrailGarbageKootenay Boundary Regional DistrictKootenaysOrganicRecyclingRossland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: This Net Zero Home includes Solar Power
Next story
China expels Canadian diplomat in tit-for-tat response

Just Posted

Tickets for the 2023 Trail Ambassador Pageant are available at The Bailey box office with both an in-person and live-stream option. L-R: Aislynn Cackette, Morgan Stoutenburg, Coralyn Mann, Avery Rieberger, Charley Conners, Jill O’Hearn-Stone. Photo: Submitted
Miss Trail pageant goes live Friday night

Warfield CAO sheds some light on how this new $3 per-bag system will affect village ratepayers. The goal of the new system is to divert organics and recyclables and minimize actual garbage in the landfill. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Warfield administrator clarifies upcoming garbage, green bin collection

The Trust will host an open house in Rossland Miners Hall on Wednesday from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., with a guided discussion from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Trust hosts open houses in Rossland and Fruitvale this week

Retallack native and Pride Gym fighter Charles Bisset won the WKL World Muay Thai title and the IKKC World championship belt at the Mega Show Muay Thai Event in Los Angeles April 22. Photo: Submitted
West Kootenay Muay Thai fighter wins by KO at Mega Show in L.A.

Pop-up banner image