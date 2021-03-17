Warfield and union workers ink new deal

The three-year contract is retroactive from March 1, 2021 to Feb. 29, 2024

Unionized workers for Warfield, and the municipality, have both voted in favour of ratifying a new collective agreement.

The three-year deal includes two per cent annual wage increases through to 2024, improvements to benefits, and a modified work week arrangement for administrative staff.

“CUPE 2087 members are proud of the work they do for their community,” Jean Poole, president of CUPE 2087, said in a March 12 news brief. “I am very pleased we could come together with the Village of Warfield to reach a fair agreement as partners in making our community a better place to live for our families, friends and neighbours.”

The new agreement runs retroactively from March 1, 2021 to Feb. 29, 2024.

CUPE 2087 represents six full-time members and numerous part-time and seasonal members who deliver a wide variety of public services, including administrative services, public works, outdoor community pool, and early childhood education.

“On behalf of the Village of Warfield council, I am pleased to have reached a three-year agreement with our CUPE union. Warfield truly is a great place to live, work and play,” says Warfield Mayor Diane Langman.

