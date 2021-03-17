Warfield and union workers ink new deal

Unionized workers for Warfield, and the municipality, have both voted in favour of ratifying a new collective agreement.
The three-year deal includes two per cent annual wage increases through to 2024, improvements to benefits, and a modified work week arrangement for administrative staff.
“CUPE 2087 members are proud of the work they do for their community,” Jean Poole, president of CUPE 2087, said in a March 12 news brief. “I am very pleased we could come together with the Village of Warfield to reach a fair agreement as partners in making our community a better place to live for our families, friends and neighbours.”
The new agreement runs retroactively from March 1, 2021 to Feb. 29, 2024.
CUPE 2087 represents six full-time members and numerous part-time and seasonal members who deliver a wide variety of public services, including administrative services, public works, outdoor community pool, and early childhood education.
