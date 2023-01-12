Warfield council signs on key administrative leader

The Village of Warfield has officially signed on a seasoned administrator leader to their municipal team.

Council announced Tuesday that David Perehudoff has been appointed as the village’s Chief Administrative Officer (CAO) for a period of two years, effective Jan. 1.

Warfield Mayor Frank Marino says, “David’s proven track record of effective financial and administration management will be invaluable moving forward in these challenging times.”

Perehudoff first began employment with the village in October 2021, when he was appointed to the Chief Financial Officer position.

Since February 2022, he has also acted in the capacity of CAO.

As a small municipality with very limited resources, it requires everyone to play their part and contribute to the village’s success, Perehudoff shares.

“We have a good team and I have very much appreciated the positive support and willingness to embrace the need to make change since I started with the village,” he adds. “I look forward to continued success moving forward.”

Perehudoff is a highly accomplished professional, having worked for local government since 1989. Over the course of his career, he has worked for five different municipalities across British Columbia.

He is a Chartered Professional Accountant, has completed a diploma in Public Administration, and holds a certificate in Local Government Administration issued by the Ministry of Municipal Affairs.

