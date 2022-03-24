Warfield seeks feedback about burning bylaw

The survey is online until April 4 via the municipal website: Warfield.ca

Survey responses will be used as a guide when Warfield council considers future regulations around burning. Photo: File

Warfield council is considering the development of regulations that would permit (residential) recreational burning.

Before making decisions, they want to hear what villagers think about this idea. An eight-question survey, which includes a comment box, is up now and available online until April 4 via the municipal website: Warfield.ca.

Council is hoping for a strong response as survey results will be used as a guide when considering future regulations and whether or not to proceed with a bylaw, or to prohibit open burning entirely.

“It will only take a few minutes of your time to complete the survey and your input is very important,” council said.

“Recreational burning” as referenced in the survey means a small controlled and properly contained fire that would be the equivalent to a campfire. Residential burning does not include the burning of yard waste such as leaves or any other types of open burning.

