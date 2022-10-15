Warfield votes in new mayor and 2 new councillors

The new Mayor of Warfield is: FRANK MARINO

Mayoral Candidates:

Frank Marino — elected mayor with 429 votes — 76.5 per cent.

Erika Krest — received 126 votes — 22.5 per cent.

The village’s four elected councillors are: Carolyn Amantea; Jim Hill (incumbent); Raymond Masleck (incumbent); and Fran Noone.

Councillor Candidates:

Carolyn Amantea 351 — 62.6%

Jim Hill 251 — 44.7% Incumbent

Raymond Masleck 216 — 38.5% Incumbent

Fran Noone 206 — 36.7%

Arlene Parkinson 161 — 28.7% Incumbent

Deb Penner 160 — 28.5%

Jaimie Gage 73 — 13 per %

Total votes cast: 561

Eligible voters: 1,370

TURNOUT: 41 per cent

FRANK MARINO

Frank is a seasoned executive level professional with 30+ years experience leading and facilitating teams. His style is to collaborate with a focus on strategic and operational priorities. Frank is comfortable leading teams through complex issues. Frank has a Bachelor of Education and completed his MBA at UBC. He offers deep practical knowledge in Human Resources and Administration having worked in senior positions at Interior Health, Golden Life Management and Columbia Power. Frank currently provides HR consulting services with a focus on team building, strategic planning and harassment investigations. Born in Trail, Frank and his wife Betty Anne have lived in Warfield for 23 years and raised their three children in the community. He enjoys remaining active through hockey, golf, crossfit, and anything that brings him outdoors. Frank values service in community life, and has served on many boards, most recently Chair Community Futures plus several committees of the Lower Columbia Community Development Team – Health Hospital Committee, Executive Committee, Community Health Centre team. He also volunteers for Sanctuary and KidSport. Why did Frank decide to run for Warfield mayor? Frank wants to ensure that Warfield continues to thrive as a family-friendly community. He is aware of key major projects Warfield faces now and wants to lend his experience to lead the Village through the next 4 years.

Election 2022