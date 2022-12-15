Daniel Wilson, 35, Derek Timmins, 49, and Garth Goodkey, 53, of Prince George are charged with drug trafficking offences. (Photos courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

Daniel Wilson, 35, Derek Timmins, 49, and Garth Goodkey, 53, of Prince George are charged with drug trafficking offences. (Photos courtesy of CFSEU-BC)

Warrants issued for 3 Prince George men charged with trafficking cocaine

Derek Timmins, 49, Garth Goodkey, 53, and Daniel Wilson, 35, wanted by police

B.C.’s anti-gang agency is on the hunt for three Prince George men recently charged with trafficking cocaine.

The charges come after a multi-year investigation by the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit of B.C. (CFSEU-BC), which resulted in the discovery of various types of drugs and weapons, a money counter and $40,000 in cash in February 2021.

Close to two years later, the Public Prosecution Service of Canada has laid charges against Derek Timmins, 49, Garth Goodkey, 53, and Daniel Wilson, 35.

Timmins is charged with trafficking cocaine and possessing cannabis, both in association with a criminal organization. Goodkey is charged with the same offences, as well as trafficking semi-automatic rifles and high-capacity magazines and possessing a restricted revolver. Wilson faces the same cocaine and cannabis charges, and is also up for possessing firearms in a careless manner.

CFSEU-BC has said it believes the activity may have been connected to the Hells Angels. Investigators originally arrested and released three men and one woman.

Warrants have now been issued for Timmins, Goodkey and Wilson, who remain at large.

Additionally, CFSEU-BC said three residences have been restrained and a diamond ring valued at over $100,000 is now subject to a civil forfeiture proceeding.

Anyone with information about the three wanted men or who sees them is asked to contact their local police department.

READ ALSO: ‘Major breach’ of B.C. health-care data could happen without anyone noticing: report

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CrimeDrug bustnorthernbc

Previous story
Extreme cold headed to northern B.C.

Just Posted

Photo of an early morning fogscape along the Columbia River near Trail. Photo: David Dudeck
Kootenay West MLA; A busy year for Columbia River Treaty negotiations

Employees from the Trail branch of Kootenay Savings Credit Union (KSCU) have raised and donated $1,000 to the Salvation Army. Photo: Submitted
Food drive underway at Trail credit union

The Rossland Health Care Auxiliary has made a generous donation of $75,000 for the Ambulatory Care Campaign. This is the final installment of a $150,000 pledge made to support the Administration Area in the new Ambulatory Care Unit at KBRH. Lindy Welsby, KBRH Health Foundation Board Chair, accepts this donation from Rossland Health Care Auxiliary members Linda Cant, Michele Cordiez and Valerie Cross (right to left). Photo: Submitted
Greater Trail community Lights Up! the hospital

FortisBC; Gas bills will decrease by about four per cent or $4 a month on average effective Jan. 1. Photo: Unsplash
FortisBC decreasing natural gas rates by 4% next month