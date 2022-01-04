Waste Management asking Kootenay business owners to clear snow and ice around dumpsters

Waste Management is asking business owners to clear snow and ice around dumpsters. Photo: submitted by WM

Waste Management (WM) is having problems collecting recycling, food scraps and garbage at local businesses due to icy conditions and they are asking business owners to help by clearing the snow and ice around their dumpsters.

WM says one of the most important tasks multi-family property managers and business owners can do this winter, especially with the current severe weather, is to clear the path to ensure reliable collection.

“We know businesses and multi-family communities are counting on reliable service, and WM drivers are trained to anticipate all kinds of weather conditions,” said WM Operations Director Matt Paden. “The problem comes when snow and ice block access to containers.”

“No one wants overflowing containers this time of year,” Paden said. “Unfortunately, snow and ice can make it impossible for WM drivers to provide service. To ensure regular collection, we’re asking businesses and property managers to keep areas clear and safe.”

