This bruin running down a Rossland highway is a good reminder for drivers to keep close watch for wildlife on roads this time of year.

“I scared this guy off the road today (Oct. 22) so he wouldn’t get hit,” says Mike Wicentowich.

“He has a leaf on his nose which was pretty adorable.”

