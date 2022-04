Direct questions to public works at 250.364.0840.

City of Trail public works crew members are working to repair a watermain break on McAnally Street in West Trail.

Residents on this street will experience a temporary water outage until the watermain has been repaired.

If residents experience discoloured water once water service resumes, the city recommends running the cold water tap (preferably an outside tap) until the water runs clear.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of Trailinfrastructure