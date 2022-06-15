In order to accommodate the connection, road access via Dockerill Street, Milligan Avenue and Glover Road will be open with one-lane access for the day. Photo: Trail Times

Water main job will change traffic flow in West Trail, Friday

Drivers are asked to follow all Marwest Industries’ personnel and traffic safety signs.

There will be traffic changes in West Trail on Friday including reduced road access on Dockerill Street, Milligan Avenue and Glover Road.

The city advises that a crew from Marwest Industries will be finishing the bottom end connection of the new water main from Milligan Avenue to Glover Road that day (June 17).

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes through Green Avenue, Spokane Street, Birch Avenue, Nelson Avenue, Hendry Street and McAnally Street and are asked to follow all Marwest Industries’ personnel and traffic safety signs.

Only three houses will experience a temporary water service interruption — these residents have received a hand-delivered notice.

Direct questions or concerns to Marwest Industries Ltd., Adam Pangburn, site supervisor, at 250.365.0470.

