Water upgrades coming at Syringa Provincial Park

Upgrades at the popular camping and day-use park will be ready for 2021 reopening

Improvements to Syringa Provincial Park’s water system are included in a provincial announcement designating $5 million for upgrades at 24 provincial parks.

The Syringa project allocates $350,000 towards combining and fast tracking previous scheduled work to improve the quality of drinking water at the park. The Ministry of Environment expects to complete the project before the park reopens for the 2021 camping season.

“We have heard the call for greater access to the outdoors to promote health and well-being during COVID-19. These meaningful projects create jobs to address those needs as part of our support for B.C. communities,” said George Heyman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change Strategy.

“Investing in provincial parks also protects sensitive ecosystems, supports our climate change goals and makes parks more accessible for everyone to enjoy.”

The funding announcement is part of B.C.’s $10-billion COVID-19 response plan.

Several other Kootenay parks are also receiving funding including Kokanee Creek Provincial Park (accessible pit toilets and mobi-mat) and Wasa Lake Provincial Park (water system).

RELATED: PLACE NAMES — How Syringa Creek got its name



betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC ParksCamping