Kootenay Pass Wednesday afternoon.

Weather warning for West Kootenay passes

Up to 20 cm expected to fall at higher elevations

Be careful if you’re driving over the West Kootenay’s mountain passes today.

Environment Canada has issued a weather warning for the Boundary and Kootenay area.

“A front over southern BC will exit the province this evening,” says the report. “Snow associated with this system will taper off tonight. Another 5 cm of snow can be expected.”

The system has been dropping snow on higher elevations, and rain in the valley bottoms, since the morning. At least 20 cm was expected to fall in total at higher elevations.

Environment Canada and Drive BC warn motorists to be prepared to adjust their driving to changing road conditions. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow. If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.

Meanwhile, a pair of accidents near Christina Lake this morning are being cleared up. Some traffic has been able to move past the obstructions this afternoon after the highway was closed for most of the morning.

READ MORE: Two accidents block Hwy 3 east of Christina Lake

Previous story
Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors
Next story
Trail task force recommends more needle drops

Just Posted

World Jr. A Challenge: Team Canada West loads up on Trail Smoke Eaters

Four Trail Smoke Eaters named to the Team Canada West roster for World Jr. A Challenge

Weather warning for West Kootenay passes

Up to 20 cm expected to fall at higher elevations

Two accidents block Hwy 3 east of Christina Lake

Fire chief: pregnant female in vehicle that rolled off the road was headed to Trail to have her baby

Trail task force recommends more needle drops

The last meeting of 2020 was held at Trail City Hall last week

Castlegar parents ask school board to keep Grade 7 in elementary schools

Castlegar elementary schools are over-capacity

VIDEO: Feds say next carbon price hike won’t be decided til 2022

Comment follows study that suggested best way to hit 2030 emissions targets was to quadruple price

Man killed in crash due to ‘absolutely treacherous’ conditions on Coquihalla

Winter means icy roads are dangerous and drivers should be careful, RCMP say

Bag of cocaine left in B.C. grocery store aisle

RCMP: ‘We sure would like to talk to’ person who left drugs behind

Former Burns Lake mayor gets two years for sexual assaults against minors

The Crown is seeking four to six years federal time; the defence wants 18 months in provincial jail

RCMP officer was justified using hose in rooftop standoff: B.C. watchdog

Police watchdog finds officers actions reasonable when man injured in 2018 incident

Cannabis ice cream? Province prepares for B.C. Bud edibles

Mike Farnworth’s special police unit takes down dispensaries

Union for parole officers at B.C. halfway house says public safety at risk

Increase in parole officers’ workload dealing with highest-risk offenders raises concern

B.C. bans logging in sensitive Silverdaisy area in Skagit River Valley

Minister says no more timber licences will be awarded for the area, also known as the ‘doughnut hole’

Surrey fugitive captured in California was motivated by revenge, $160,000: court documents

Brandon Teixeira, charged with murder, wants to return to Canada ‘as soon as possible,’ says lawyer

Most Read