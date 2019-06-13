(Photo by Patrick Brinksma on Unsplash)

Webster students find missing man

Man reported missing from his Warfield home Wednesday night

The eagle-eyes of a Grade 5/6 class from Webster Elementary School have a missing man back home safe and sound.

Previous: Man missing

The 58-year old male, who police describe as a vulnerable person, was missing for about 12 hours from his Warfield care residence when the students spotted him on their walk from the school to the Aquatic Centre shortly after 10 am. on Thursday.

Mike Hudson, from South Columbia Search and Rescue (SAR), says the teacher called him at the SAR base, which was set up across from Webster Elementary School early that morning, to tell him the good news.

“The teacher couldn’t believe they saw him, because she couldn’t even see him,” Hudson told the Trail Times. “He was lying on the embankment near the creek in Annable, tucked under the tree canopy,” he said.

“Our members were just getting down to the area where they located the subject, so it was great.”

Hudson says the RCMP transported the man to the hospital to be checked over, though he appeared to be no worse for wear.

“I’m going to go to the school tomorrow morning to hand out some stickers, have a little talk and thank the students for everything,” he said. “It was a good experience for them and it all turned out great.”

Twenty SAR members from the region, including Greater Trail, Rossland and Nelson, gathered for the ground sweep after Hudson was alerted about the missing person at 1:30 a.m.


