Image of B.C. health ministry web page that links to COVID-19 vaccine record. Link in story below. (B.C. government)

Image of B.C. health ministry web page that links to COVID-19 vaccine record. Link in story below. (B.C. government)

B.C. COVID-19 vaccine cards available online, details coming today

Weddings, art classes to require proof of vaccination on Sept. 13

B.C. residents have started getting their COVID-19 proof of vaccination cards, soon to be required for access to restaurants, pubs, recreational classes, indoor concerts and sports events, movies and organized gatherings such as weddings and conferences.

Businesses and services covered by the public health order are expected to ask for proof of vaccination and a valid government identification card starting on Monday, Sept. 13. The B.C. health ministry website issuing vaccination proof is active, requiring a personal health number and vaccine record to provide a record to show at the door.

Premier John Horgan, Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are providing details Tuesday afternoon on the program, including an option of a paper vaccination card for people without smartphones or online access.

B.C. has joined Quebec and Manitoba in requiring proof of vaccination for non-essential indoor activities, in an effort to persuade what Henry calls “complacent” people from getting vaccinated. The program requires one dose of approved coronavirus vaccine by Sept. 13 and a second dose by Oct. 24.

The proof-of-vaccination requirement applies to visitors from outside B.C. Canadian visitors will need the equivalent officially recognized vaccine record and government identification for their home province, and international visitors are asked to show their passport and the proof of vaccination they used to enter Canada.

RELATED: B.C. hospital staff offended by anti-vaccine protests

RELATED: Canada eases restrictions for vaccinated visitors

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politicsCoronavirus

Previous story
Video campaign aimed at Canada’s newcomers hopes to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates
Next story
One person dies in single-vehicle crash near Paulson Summit

Just Posted

(Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
One person dies in single-vehicle crash near Paulson Summit

THEP, in partnership with the City of Trail, held a day camp on Aug. 16. The theme was science week. The THEP soil management program team shared with the camp kids information on soil testing, ground cover and the importance of removing shoes at the door and handwashing after playing in the dirt and especially before eating. Photos: Submitted
As fall nears, Trail homeowners encouraged to sign up for soil testing

“All baseball teams know it is a sin to run a squeeze play with two outs, and you certainly don’t do it with two strikes with your worst bunter hitting.” Photo: Thomas Park on Unsplash
Top Shelf Stories: Time for some new signs

Control of Parliament could conceivably come down to one or two seats in the House of Commons – and possibly the results in the Mission-Matsqui-Fraser Canyon riding.
OPINION: Majority government unlikely as 44th federal election gets underway