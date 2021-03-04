Week 7 with no new COVID cases in Trail/Rossland

A drive-thru COVID-19 test site is run from the Trail ICBC office on Highway Drive.

Another week has gone by without any new COVID-19 cases diagnosed in Trail, making it seven weeks since the last confirmed case.

The latest data released by the BC Centre for Disease Control shows that for the week of Feb. 14 to Feb. 20 there were no new cases reported in the city. It also shows there were no new cases in Nelson, Castlegar, Grand Forks, or Creston.

The cumulative number of confirmed COVID-19 cases from January 2020 through January 2021 for Trail was 19, Nelson/Salmo had 72 and Castlegar had 18.

For the week of Feb. 19 to Feb. 25 there were six cases diagnosed in the Kootenay Boundary health service area, bringing the total cases to 204, since Jan. 1, 2020.

The Kootenay Boundary health service area had the lowest number of new cases in the province for the week. The second lowest was the East Kootenay at eight.

The Kootenay Boundary region continues to have one of the lowest COVID-19 positive rates in the province.

Editor’s note: Numbers are updated monthly for the cumulative health service area (Kootenay Boundary) and weekly for local health area (city), though the latter is one week behind.

Read more: Trail-Rossland support 2026 BC Winter Games bid

Read more: Applications open for new affordable housing complex in Trail



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailCoronavirusRossland