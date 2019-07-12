West Kootenay company fined for dumping into river

A local company has been fined $230 under the Water Sustainability Act after an employee was caught dumping wastewater, from a commercial truck, into the river near Rock Island last month.

Read more: Commercial truck caught dumping in Columbia River

Read more: Water Sustainability Act

The BC Conservation Service led an investigation into the offence after the Greater Trail RCMP were called to the scene, described as the 8000 block of Waneta Road, in mid-June.

“The investigation is complete and charges have been laid by the way of a violation ticket,” confirmed Kyle Bueckert, Conservation Officer in the West Kootenay Zone. “There are no significant impacts to the environment for this particular file, and there are no concerns for public safety associated with what happened.”

The name of the business is not being released and Bueckert could not reveal specific details of the investigation .

“But we were able to determine that the substance would not have a negative impact to the environment,” he reiterated.

This offence came to light after a witness contacted the local detachment, which is a critical first step for provincial authorities to follow up and determine respective charges.

The BC Conservation Officer Service needs help catching poachers and polluters through information called into the “Report All Poachers and Polluters” tip line, or RAPP, at 1.877.952.7277.

While dumping anything into a natural body of water is an environmental concern and must be reported to the provincial conservation line, another recourse exists for the disposal of garbage on municipal land.

If dumping occurs on City of Trail property, for example, the offence should be reported to the roads and grounds superintendent, Dave Moorehead, or public works head, Chris McIsaac, at 250.364.0840.



newsroom@trailtimes.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter