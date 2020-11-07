Snow came early to the West Kootenay this year. (Chelsea Novak/Castlegar News)

Snow came early to the West Kootenay this year. (Chelsea Novak/Castlegar News)

West Kootenay experiences frigid, snowy October

The region experienced one of its snowiest Octobers on record

A number of cold temperature records were shattered at the West Kootenay Regional Airport during the month of October, according to Southeast Fire Centre weather forecaster Jesse Ellis.

Ellis said three minimum temperature records were set between Oct. 22 and 26 after a northerly air stream pushed its way into the West Kootenay. On Oct. 25, a minimum temperature of -8.6 degrees Celsius was recorded and beat the old minimum temperature record of -7.3 C that was set in 2002.

The cold conditions also resulted in substantial snowfall for the West Kootenay region.

“After the local air mass had been cooled below seasonal normals on Oct. 21 and 22, a relatively small Pacific storm that tracked fairly quickly southeastward from the north end of Vancouver Island into Montana over a 24-hour period produced 11.4 centimetres of snow locally,” said Ellis.

The snowfall was one of the earliest to occur in recent history in the West Kootenay. Over the last 20 years, 2006 and 2009 were the only other years where snowstorms brought over five centimetres of snow to the region.

The biggest snowfall ever to occur in the West Kootenay in October was in 1975. During Oct. 25 of that year, 12.7 cm of snow fell in the region.

Two big rainfall events also occurred on Oct. 10 and 16 in the West Kootenay, producing 12.8 millimetres and 16.44 mm of rain respectively.

READ MORE: Blast of winter continues across B.C., bringing frigid weather and more snow

@connortrembley
connor.trembley@castlegarnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Ferries worker fired for bullying has Labour Relations Board complaint dismissed
Next story
High-speed internet, business support among Columbia Basin Trust’s new priorities

Just Posted

Snow came early to the West Kootenay this year. (Chelsea Novak/Castlegar News)
West Kootenay experiences frigid, snowy October

The region experienced one of its snowiest Octobers on record

COVID-19. Image: CDC
COVID-19 case confirmed in Salmo

An employee of Salmo Community Services tested positive

The six-week trial of RCMP officer Jason Tait was held in Nelson at the Capitol Theatre because the courthouse could not accommodate a jury under COVID-19 restrictions. File photo
UPDATED: Nelson jury finds RCMP officer Jason Tait not guilty

The decision came on Nov. 6 after a five-hour deliberation

COVID-19. (Image courtesy CDC)
24 additional COVID-19 cases in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region since the start of the pandemic is now 845

Columbia Basin Trust president Johnny Strilaeff says COVID-19 recovery initiatives will be a focus over the next two years. Photo: Submitted
High-speed internet, business support among Columbia Basin Trust’s new priorities

The Trust has released a planning document targeted at pandemic recovery

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. (B.C. Government photo)
Lower Mainland residents face new restrictions after another 567 new COVID-19 cases reported in B.C.

Surging cases prompt new restrictions and stern warning

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau shakes hands with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Trudeau congratulates Joe Biden on victory in U.S. presidential election

Biden won Pennsylvania late Saturday morning giving him more than the 270 votes needed

(Kelowna RCMP)
Fluke find reunites dog tags of late B.C. veteran with family

Family doesn’t know how the tags were lost, but delighted to have them back

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Coastal Renaissance at Departure Bay ferry terminal in Nanaimo. (News Bulletin file photo)
B.C. Ferries worker fired for bullying has Labour Relations Board complaint dismissed

Employee who worked in Nanaimo brought co-worker to tears with insult

The BCAFN hosted its 15th annual special Chiefs assembly in March 2019 in Merritt. (BC Assembly of First Nations Facebook photo)
Election for BC Assembly of First Nations Regional Chief goes virtual

Terry Teegee and Cheryl Casimer are seeking a three-year term

(Pixabay photo)
LETTER: Joint replacement wait times in B.C.

Arthritis society’s call for government to make reducing wait times a priority

An N-95 mask is seen in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. One of the world's largest U.S.-based makers of consumer products says it has been told by the White House to stop exporting medical-grade face masks to the Canadian market.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Medical masks now mandatory in B.C. hospitals, doctors’ offices, care facilities

When someone doesn’t have a medical mask, the facility must provide one

(Black Press Media file photo)
Whole Foods reverses poppy ban for workers following heavy criticism

Veteran Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay tweeted that Whole Foods’ policy is ‘absolutely unacceptable’

RCMP say driver in Nanaimo was apologetic while being ticketed for excessive speed, wrong licence plates and no valid insurance. (File photo)
Hefty fines create ‘financial woes’ for Nanaimo driver caught going 85 km/h over speed limit

Nanaimo RCMP report motorist who was excessively speeding was also driving without insurance

Most Read