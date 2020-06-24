West Kootenay motorist injured after spending all night trapped under vehicle

Unidentified driver was airlifted to hospital in Kelowna

An Ainsworth area resident was outside with his dog early on June 22 when he heard a woman cry for help.

He found her nearby, pinned beneath her vehicle just off Highway 31, according to an RCMP news release.

Emergency crews rushed to the scene where they located the injured woman trapped underneath a grey Kia Forte, which was resting against trees about 4.5 metres down an embankment.

Investigators determined that the motorist had attempted to push her own vehicle off the roadway after she ran out of fuel. She lost control of the vehicle while attempting the maneuver on her own and became trapped, the news release said.

The incident occurred at approximately 8 p.m. the previous night.

Fire and search and rescue crews worked together to extricate the injured woman, who was taken to an area hospital for medical treatment. Due to the severity of her injuries she was airlifted to a regional hospital for additional medical care. Her injuries, although serious, are not believed to be life threatening.

“RCMP wish to commend the resident for responding to the victims cries for assistance,” said Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey, spokesman for the RCMP Southeast District. “Doing so likely saved the woman’s life.”

Anyone who may have witnessed anything is asked to contact Kaslo RCMP at 250-353-2225.

