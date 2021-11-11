Black Press file photo

West Kootenay rainfall well above average in October

There were 17 days of measurable precipitation in October

October shook off the dry weather trend of 2021 in the West Kootenay.

According to weather forecasters at the Southeast Fire Centre, precipitation during the month was 84 per cent above average at the Castlegar airport weather station. Almost 91 millimetres of rain fell in October, compared to the average 49.4 mm.

With 17 days of measurable precipitation, forecaster Jesse Ellis says there were rarely more than 48 hours between the end of one weather system and the beginning of the next.

Three of the last ten years have had snow in the valley in October, but not this year.

No temperature records were set in October. The highest temperature was recorded on Oct. 3 at 22.2 C and the lowest temperature was recorded on Oct. 12 at -3.5 C.

The region faced six months of extremely dry weather during February through July, but saw above average rainfall in August and average rainfall in September.

