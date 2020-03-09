West Kootenay SAR rescues seriously injured snowboarder

The subject was extricated and flown to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

On Monday afternoon, South Columbia Search and Rescue (SAR) was tasked out for a seriously injured snowboarder on Lightning Strike Mountain.

The team received mutual assistance from Nelson SAR and the regional Class D long line team (helicopter team) to help with evacuating the snowboarder.

“The subject had fallen and sustained a major head trauma and serious injuries and needed immediate medical intervention,” reported Mike Hudson, South Columbia SAR president.

“Nelson SAR was able to get their doctor on the helicopter, this was key to stabilize our subject,” Hudson explained. “Due to the seriousness of the subject’s injuries, we were able to arrange for the BC Ambulance Air Ambulance helicopter to arrive and transfer the patient from one helicopter to the other and to the regional hospital in Trail,” he added.

“Amazing response by all those involved and coordination between SAR and BCEHS. Thanks to Nelson SAR, BCEHS and Kootenay Heli.”

According to WestKootenayHiking.ca, Lightening Strike Ridge is located at (near) the top of Kootenay Pass.

